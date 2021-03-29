Jaden Springer has declared for the NBA Draft and plans on hiring an agent, the Vols' freshman guard said in a statement on his Twitter account Monday.
"After much consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career by signing with an agent and declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft," Springer wrote. "Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine."
Springer was the Vols' leading scorer this season, tallying a team-high 12.5 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 turnovers and 1.2 steals per game.
The strong guard was twice named SEC Freshman of the Week and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Springer earned the reputation as a strong two way player who excelled at scoring through contact at the basket.
The North Carolina native becomes Tennessee's first one-and-done prospect under head coach Rick Barnes and the program's first since Tobias Harris. Springer is currently projected as a middle to late first round pick in most mock drafts.
"I'd like to thank Coach Barnes, the staff and Vol Nation for the privilege to play at the University of Tennessee," Springer wrote. "UT has great people and the fans are the best in the country! Thank you to my teammates who always had my back."
While Springer is the Vols' first one-and-done of the Barnes' era he might not be alone in that camp for long as fellow freshman guard Keon Johnson is a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft.