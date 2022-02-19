Tennessee hasn’t beaten Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena since 2009.
The Razorbacks, perhaps removed from their glory days of the 90s at the top of the college basketball world, have found a new spark in recent weeks under third-year head coach Eric Musselman. The Vols look to knock off the No. 23 team in the nation Saturday at 4 p.m. in front of one of the wildest atmospheres in the SEC.
“Without question, we know that playing at Arkansas is as difficult as there is in the country,” Associate head coach Michael Schwartz said Friday. “We really believe that.”
And Tennessee is no stranger to home court success. The Vols have won 15 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena, including their last 14 at home this season.
Tennessee has beaten two teams vying for a spot on the 1-seed line at home this season – Kentucky and Arizona. The Razorbacks, conversely, are 14-1 at home this season with their lone loss coming to Vanderbilt in early January.
“We love our fan base and Thompson-Boling Arena the other night, Tuesday, was electric. We feel we have as good a home court advantage as there is in the country, but we also know what it is to play at Arkansas. We've been there a few times. It's been rabid when we're in there.”
Despite having trouble beating the Razorbacks at home, Tennessee holds a 4-1 advantage in the last five matchups. While Tennessee has been climbing the rankings with Rick Barnes as head man for seven years, the Razorbacks are just recently starting to get back to their winning ways.
Saturday will be the first time in the series’ history that both teams are ranked withing the AP Top 25 at tip-off.
Arkansas reached the top 25 through the efforts of senior guard J.D Notae. The Jacksonville transfer is averaging 18.8 points per game in SEC play and takes just over 32% of the shots attempted from the field for the Razorbacks. Notae also ranks within the top 50 in the nation in steal percentage per Kenpom.com, joining the company of Vols freshman duo Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler, who rank second and 23rd, respectively.
Perhaps most impressive about Notae, and in effect the Razorbacks, is his ability to score from anywhere on the court.
“He can score at all levels, he's a physical guard and knows how to score through contact,” Schwartz said. “He can score with a guard on him, taking the ball to the paint, he knows how to draw contact, and he's dynamic in transition.”
“There's no matchup that you can say we can take advantage of; he takes away any advantage that we have, but we know it's going to be a great challenge for us.”
Both teams are playing the best basketball they have all season up to this point. The Razorbacks have won 10 of their last 11 games, whereas Tennessee has won eight of their last nine.