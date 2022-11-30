The No. 13 Vols displayed their dominance all night in a 76-40 win over McNeese State. Santiago Vescovi once again showed his ability to heat up at any moment and finished with 16 points on the night.
It might have been an easy one, but the win marks Tennessee’s 20th consecutive at Thompson-Boling Arena, which dates back to Feb. 20, 2021. Since their loss to Colorado in Nashville, the Vols are now 5-1 having now won four straight.
It was a slow start to the night offensively, but elite defense kept the Vols firmly in control all throughout the night.
Sophomore big Jonas Aidoo has be3en hitting his stride in the young season, and his presence becomes bigger with each passing game.
"I would say I'm 100% more confident around just moving on to court defensively and offensively," Aidoo said. "I just feel great being out there with the team. I just feel like we're all on the same page."
Aidoo anchored the defense and was a problem for the Cowboys from start to finish. At the break, Aidoo had already racked up five points, six rebounds and an impressive four blocks. He later added another block in the second half.
Even with Aidoo's stellar defensive performance, Barnes still was to see more on the other side of the ball.
"We need somebody to come in here and do something close to the rim," Barnes said. A"nd I mean, he's a factor of defense close to the rim, so he should be a factor on offense close to the rim."
Despite leading by double digits, it still wasn’t a perfect half. The Vols continued to struggle from the free throw line, hitting just 9-18 at halftime. Tennessee displayed some struggles from the field as well, hitting just 35% of its shots and 25% from outside the arc. On the bright side, the Vols found plenty of good looks, they just weren’t falling.
The defense let up just a bit in the second half, but it was still dominant as the offense began to knock down shots, improving the percentages to 50% from the filed and 47% from three.
"We didn't let the fact that we weren't very good on offense in the first half effect our defense and I thought our effort defensively was good throughout," Barnes said. "In the second half we started playing to the pace that we talked about that we wanted to play with from the beginning."
Tennessee led by as many as 37 and cruised to a blowout win. The Vols will be back in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday for a matchup with Alcorn State as they look to continue building their home win streak.
