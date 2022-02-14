Oscar Tshiebwe outrebounded Tennessee’s frontcourt by himself last time the Vols played Kentucky.
The 6-foot-9 center is widely regarded as one of the top players in the nation and has been a force inside the paint throughout his junior season. Tshiebwe is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and a nation-high 15.3 rebounds per game.
So it’s safe to say the Vols have their work cut out for them Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“He’s got really good instincts,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said on Monday. “A shot goes up, he seems to find a way to get in position. He’s going to fight off the first block-out, you’re going to have to stay with him. He’s quick to the ball.”
“If he misses his own shot he’s got a quick jump to go up and get it.”
Josiah-Jordan James was one of the only Vols who found success on the defensive and offensive end against the Wildcats last go around. The junior guard has slowly risen to become one of Tennessee’s most consistent players and is averaging 16 points in his last four games.
James’ production has become synonymous with great play from the rest of the team. His experience and leadership has proven invaluable as Tennessee attempts to find a groove after the season-ending injury of Olivier Nkamhoua. James has found success at the four spot on the floor this past week especially, dropping 18 and 14 points against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, respectively.
Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Wildcats, James spoke on playing against an athlete like Thsiebwe.
“He’s really tough, he’s really physical,” James said. “You gotta keep him off the glass but credit to him, he’s game planned for it and night in, night out he’s had a phenomenal season. You have to know you’ve gotta be physical to him, he’ll be physical with you.”
“You gotta bring the fight to him and know he’s not going to back down.”
Tshiebwe hasn’t been held under seven rebounds all season and has only gotten better as SEC play starts to plateau. The No. 1 player in the nation per Kenpom has been impossible to stop in the paint, but James has a few ideas how to approach slowing him down.
“Make things tough for him, make every catch he has to have, every rebound he has to get tough and be physical with him, start to finish,” James said. “Over time, the stronger man will win.”
Barnes also spoke on how turnovers have plagued Tennessee in big games this season. The Vols committed a season-high 20 turnovers against the Wildcats in Rupp arena.
“The way we turned the ball over allowed them to score 30-something point off of turnovers,” Barnes said. “You’re not going to win basketball games anywhere doing that. You’ve got to take better care of the basketball.”