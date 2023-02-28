Four years ago, Uros Plavsic sat patiently on the bench during Tennessee basketball games, waiting for his waiver for immediate eligibility to be cleared by the NCAA.
While he wasn’t able to have an impact on the court in his first few months with the team, the Arizona State transfer became the team’s hype man. He was always the first to stand up and cheer after a big play and was the first to greet his teammates with high fives as they made their way to the bench.
Fans began bringing signs calling to “Free Uros” to Tennessee sporting events, and eventually fans got their wish as Plavsic got his eligibility granted.
Four years later, Plavsic has become one of the most beloved players by Tennessee fans and one of the most hated by fans across the SEC. He has been a crucial part of Tennessee’s success over the last few seasons, including the Vols’ SEC Championship run last season.
He has had his ups — a 19-point performance against Kentucky — and downs — a technical foul in the loss to Arizona that caused Rick Barnes to call him out for his antics. Plavsic has etched his name into Tennessee history, and his collegiate career could be over in the next month.
But it’s not the top-10 wins, SEC Championship or explosive performances that he will remember the most — it’s the relationships forged along the way.
“I like basketball memories and all that, but my biggest memories will be people I met here, people that I worked with throughout my four years here and just the relationships that I made, the friendships that I will never forget,” Plavsic said. “I’m just going to be so excited to come back here one day and just be a fan, watch the game and just think about my time here.”
Plavsic and the rest of the senior class — Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoau and Tyreke Key — will be honored during Senior Day on Tuesday as the Vols take on Arkansas at 9 p.m. ET.
The current seniors — minus Tyreke Key, who transferred to Tennessee this season — inherited a team that was coming off two historically good years behind current NBA players like Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. The expectation to continue the greatness was there.
“They had to come in and deal with not only trying to keep us continuing what we were doing, but trying to get it to another level and knowing that the league itself was better,” Barnes said. “Other teams in the league were growing as well and these guys have made an unbelievable impact.”
And it took them some time, but the group forged their own identity and carved their own history.
“The good things people should be saying about them is more than worthy to be said because they love this place and truly have given everything to help us try to be one of the best basketball programs in the country,” Barnes said.
But the good news for this team is that it still has another postseason to leave their mark. It starts with this week and trying to secure a top-four seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. If the Vols can play perfectly in their final two games, they will secure a top-four seed.
Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) will see Arkansas (19-10, 8-8) at home on Tuesday before going on the road to Auburn (19-10, 9-7), which the Vols struggled with earlier in February.
There is more good news, too. Tennessee could potentially return James, Plavsic, Vescovi and Nkamhoua. All four players still have a year of eligibility left because of the extra year granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now, Barnes and his team are focusing on the month of basketball ahead of them.
“I think what those guys want to do right now is win,” Barnes said. “They understand this time of year because they’ve been through it more than anybody, these next couple weeks, how important they are and how it’s such a fine line between winning and losing. But I don’t think their thoughts are anywhere besides trying to make this basketball team the best it can be with what we have left.”
So on Tuesday when he is honored alongside his teammates, Plavsic will reflect on his career, but remember that there is still work to be done.
“I feel like this is just something that changed my life,” Plavsic said. “The whole experience here and everything that happened here changed my life in so many positive ways that I can’t even describe. I’m just happy, man.”
