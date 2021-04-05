Tennessee basketball announced Monday that it has added Rod Clark to its coaching staff in an assistant role.
Clark, 28, will be in only his third collegiate coaching season during the upcoming 2021-22 season.
He spent his first two seasons in the coaching ranks at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Austin Peay State University respectively.
"We had an opportunity to be very selective in making this hire, and I couldn't be more excited about adding Rod to our staff," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said.
In 2017-2019 Clark spent his time at Sunrise Christian Academy preparatory school where he was the top assistant coach. Tennessee’s highest rated signee of its 2021 signing class, Kennedy Chandler, spent his senior season playing for Sunrise Christian.
Barnes still has one more assistant coach position to fill this offseason along with continuing to search through the transfer portal for players that can bolster the roster for the upcoming year.