Wednesday was an important day for Vols and Lady Vols basketball. The university announced a new naming rights deal with Food City to go along with renovation plans for Thompson-Boling Arena.
Food City will give Tennessee more than $20 million over the course of 10 years. Thompson-Boling Arena will become Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Very soon, it will be referred to as solely Food City Center by the university.
“I think it says a lot about Food City and their community involvement, but also what it means for our student-athletes,” Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes said. “And everyone knows Thompson-Boling Arena now at the Food City Center is a great place and it's only going to get better and better. I do think it will become the best basketball arena in the country.”
Athletics Director Danny White has consistently talked about Thompson-Boling, saying the “bones” are there. The arena holds 21,678 fans, making it the fourth-largest arena in college basketball and the largest arena in the SEC.
Barnes is entering his ninth season at the helm for the Vols. He has led Tennessee to five NCAA Tournaments and two Sweet 16 appearances. The performance on the court, and now the investment in the arena, can help bolster Tennessee in recruiting.
“It's a big thing for our recruits,” Barnes said. “You think about football uses basketball during a recruiting period to bring kids into Thomson-Boling Arena to see it. You feel the electricity, you feel the spirit, you feel what Tennessee is about. Recruiting is a lifeblood and everybody knows that. This only enhances the experience that people will feel when they come in here and it's exciting.”
Exact plans for the renovations were shown to Barnes as well as the other head coaches who use the arena, like Lady Vols basketball head coach Kellie Harper and volleyball head coach Eve Rackham-Watt. New club amenities, upgrades to the Ray Mears Room and a state-of-the-art center-hung video board are all among plans for the renovations.
“It really focuses on the fan experience,” Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith said. “I think that's the thing that I like the most. When you go to a sporting event, you want the fans to be happy and you want them to have a good experience. As (Barnes) said, you fill up the arena and that's what the student-athletes like and that's good financially for the university. It's also good for the region because you've got folks that come in and go to these games and create tax dollars for the community.”
The arena has been home to the Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams since 1987. The volleyball team began calling Thompson-Boling home in 2008. The most recent, and most notable renovations during that long history came in 2007 when extra premium seating was put in.
Part of the renovations hope to make the arena more inviting for concerts and similar events, like rodeos.
The first event to take place officially in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center will be Tennessee volleyball’s season opener against Texas State.
“We've worked so hard,” Barnes said. “From an athletic standpoint the word I would probably say is I'm amazed at how quickly things have gotten done. I know that Danny (White) would tell you that he's got two great bosses in Randy (Boyd) and Donde (Plowman), but his vision is spectacular. He came in and he turned that rudder quick and he got it heading in the right direction. He's got a plan he's put in place, but he got other people involved. He’s got a great vision.”
