John Fulkerson will break an SEC record in Tennessee’s road matchup against Mississippi State.
The sixth-year senior, barring unforeseen circumstances prior to tipoff, will step on the court for his 153rd game as a Tennessee Volunteer Wednesday night.
This season has not gone as the Kingsport, Tennessee native expected. Fulkerson lost his starting role after a few rough performances to start SEC play and has come off the bench ever since, averaging 5.3 points and 3 rebounds per game as a seventh man.
With the loss of Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee is in dire need of someone to step up and replace who was perhaps the Vols’ best frontcourt presence. Fulkerson’s experience makes him a prime candidate to retain that production.
“I think John falls into that category too,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “There's minutes to be had there. I do think John is playing with more speed himself. I think he now understands he has to do that.”
Six years playing in a league such as the SEC will draw a lot of game-planning from opposing head coaches. Fulkerson, after dominating the SEC in 2019, will officially be scouted more than any other SEC opponent ever Wednesday night. That reality, coupled with a bout with covid-19, have made Fulkerson’s 2022 season a tough one.
The going isn’t getting any easier with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs, coached by former UCLA head man Ben Howland, are frontcourt heavy, preferring to play within the 3-point arc rather than conform to the notions of modern college basketball and let it fly from range.
Per Kenpom, the two teams rank 48th and 348th in percentage of total scoring output from 3-point range, respectively.
Ranking near the bottom in that category necessitates a high ranking in another. The Bulldogs rank 29th in the nation with 57.2% of their scoring coming from 2-point range — Mississippi State is shooting 53.2% from the field on these attempts.
“(Howland) is a terrific coach,” Barnes said. “I think if you look at them, what I've watched on tape they are a terrific two-point team. He's got guys, they're going to pound that ball in there. They have guys that can play with their back to the basket, they're going to put it in there. There's no doubt they're going to do that.”
The Bulldogs’ best player is 6-foot-3 guard Iverson Molinar. The junior guard is averaging a conference-high 20.6 points per game in SEC play and is projected as a late first, early second round NBA draft pick.
Molinar is widely regarded as one of the best offensive players in the SEC and is shooting a 53.9% clip from the field in conference play.
“Well first, Iverson Molinar is a candidate for SEC Player of the Year,” Barnes said. “I mean he's phenomenal around the basket. You look at what he does around the rim, you have everything you can imagine a terrific guard would have. That's the guy that's getting game planned for every night and he still delivers."
Missing a top player against the likes of Molinar will make an already tough hill to climb that much tougher, but recent success from range could pay off were the Vols to stay hot. The Vols are making a league-high 9.2 3-pointers per game in conference play and look to hold momentum from a 14-of-27 performance against the Gamecocks.