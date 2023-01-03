No. 8 Tennessee annihilated Mississippi State 87-53 behind the most complete performance of the season. Five Vols finished with at least 10 points in a dominant performance on Tuesday night.
The win marks the Vols (12-2, 2-0 SEC) first win of 2023 and the 24th consecutive win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols opened the floodgates early with a 16-0 run to start the game in one of the best stretches of basketball they’ve played this season. During that run, the Vols shot 6-7 from the field.
The run was led by Senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who had 9 points on 3-3 shooting from behind the arc. Vescovi finished with 14 points on 4-8 shooting and seems to be finding his groove after a shaky start to the season.
It was all Tennessee from start to finish. The Vols never trailed at any point in the game. After the run to start the game, the Vols never trailed by less than 12 — and that was at the 10 minute mark in the first half.
The Bulldogs came out with a last ditch effort to get something going coming out of the break. They came out in a full court press that caused some issues for Tennessee early and Mississippi State started with a 5-0 run.
However, the tides moved back in the Vols favor and they responded with a 11-2 run.
Tennessee finished a blazing 69% from the field and 57% from three. The Vols extended their lead to as many as 36 and coasted to the blowout win.
This story will be updated.
