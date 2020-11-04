Senior Yves Pons has been named a preseason candidate for the 2021 Julius Erving Award, an award given to the top small forward in college basketball.
The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year comes off a junior season averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Last season, Pons denied 73 shots, tying Tennessee’s single season record.
Pons’ offensive game took a leap last season, increasing his scoring numbers, three-point percentage and free throw percentage.
The Julius Erving Award is named after Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving, one of college basketball’s best small forwards.
Tennessee basketball is familiar with this award, as former Vol, now Washington Wizard, Admiral Schofield was a top five finalist for the award in 2019.
Pons is one of three SEC small forwards to be added to the preseason list. Florida’s Keyontae Johnson and Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr. also landed on this list.