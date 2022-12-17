The No. 6 Vols are set for a road meeting with No. 9 Arizona in the age-old offense meets defense matchup.
In KenPom’s rankings, Tennessee has the No. 1 rated defense and Arizona has the No. 1 rated offense. So, the question is what gives in on Saturday night. Tennessee has risen to the occasion each and every time this year against ranked opponents with top-15 wins over Kansas and Maryland.
The problem? So has Arizona. The Wildcats have three ranked wins of their own — two against top-15 opponents Indiana and Creighton and one against San Diego State, who was No. 17 at the time.
The Vols got the best of the Wildcats last season at home, winning 77-73. Arizona had the top-ranked offense then, as well. Things are tilted in the Wildcats’ favor this year as they host the Vols, but Tennessee has shown that its defense travels anywhere so far this season after their performances at the Battle 4 Atlantis and in Brooklyn against Maryland.
However, all of their road trips this season have been to neutral sites, so this will be the Vols’ first true road test.
Head coach Rick Barnes met with the media to discuss the highly anticipated matchup.
“From the time they get the ball, they’re looking at that basket. They’ve got post guys that are running to get it and get it early. If not, they get ball-screen actions,” Barnes said. “Tommy (Lloyd) has done a terrific job in a short time there. They play hard. Always competitive. And he’s got them doing exactly what he wants them to do.”
Arizona is led by big men Azuolas Tubelis, who is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds per game and Omar Ballo, who is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game. Both shoot over 60% from the field with Ballo shooting nearly 75% and should be no small task for the Tennessee defense.
Lloyd, in his own press conference, described the matchup with the Tennessee defense as a fist fight. After experimenting early with a faster paced and offensive minded game, Barnes has now settled back into a defensive identity with hopes that the offense continues to mesh.
It has been a difficult task to find rhythm on both sides of the ball despite the defensive success. The Vols have not been fully healthy once this season with Josiah Jordan-James, Santiago Vescovi and Jonas Aidoo all missing time this year.
Still, the Vols continue to find ways to win.
“It says a lot about them, but I think it also says a lot about our coaching staff because those guys,” Barnes said. “They do a terrific job of everyday coming in focused and understanding, we kept talking about it all offseason, we’ve got to be better in all facets, but we knew we had to be better defensively.”
Each game, Barnes continues to see a different player step up each game and are playing by committee. Currently, the Vols boast five different players averaging over 10 points a game, but it isn’t just people stepping up on the scoreboard.
This season’s biggest surprise — perhaps not a surprise to Barnes — has been Jahmai Mashack, who has come up big on the defensive end in key moments throughout the year. Against Maryland, he was able to step up on the offensive end.
“I told him after the (Maryland) game in the locker room with the guys all that work he put in in the summer was worth it for that shot alone,” Barnes said. “That was the shot of the game against Maryland.”
The shot he was referring to was a three that Mashack hit after the Terps had come within two points, and it was paramount in keeping the Vols in front.
“When you put time in you should have confidence. Lord knows he’s put in a lot of time. Totally reconstructed his shot and like any player you never stop improving but he should be confident with that.”
Mashack and the rest of the Vols look to continue to prove themselves as they approach midseason. Following the top-10 matchup, the Vols will have one home game against Austin Peay before hitting the road to kick of SEC action against Ole Miss.
Tipoff in Tucson is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.