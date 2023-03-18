No. 4 Tennessee defeated No. 5 Duke 65-52 Saturday in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 to advance to its first Sweet 16 since 2019. The Vols will face the winner of No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson and No. 9 Florida Atlantic in New York City next week.
Coming into the game, a major storyline was how Tennessee would manage without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The Vols handled the pressure, and now they are going to the second weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2019.
“I thought their preparation and coming here this week — regardless of what people on the outside might have thought,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “I know these guys have an extreme amount of pride and belief in each other, and they've worked hard to get themselves here, and they wanted to really come here and win this two-game tournament.”
Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua finished the game with 27 points, including a huge stretch in the second half that ultimately propelled the Vols past the Blue Devils.
Within the first minute of the game, Uros Plavsic grabbed a tough rebound and swung an elbow to pick up an offensive foul. The physical sequence set the tone for what would be a physical half.
“That's what we do,” Nkamhoua said. “We're a tough, hard-nosed team. That's how we play everybody.”
Tennessee’s offense started out hot, hitting five of its first nine shots and get an early lead, but quickly cooled off and allowed Duke to go up 19-13. But the Vols’ defense showed up against the Blue Devils and forced 11-first half turnovers.
Its defense fueled a 14-2 run to end the half and Tennessee led 27-21 at the break. The Blue Devils didn’t score for the final 4:51 of the half.
“To have that kind of boost at the end of the half going into the locker room, it brings a lot of energy, good momentum, and just gives you that confidence coming in the second half,” Nkamhoua said.
Sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo showed up in a big way off the bench for the Vols. He had eight points, three offensive boards and a pair of blocks, giving Duke fits on the defensive end and in the paint.
“He came in, his length was there,” Barnes said. “Defensively they do a lot of -- offensively they do a lot of really good things, and they can get you spread out. I really thought our ball screen defense had to be good. It was, but Jonas certainly had a presence around the rim.”
Santiago Vescovi also came to life in the first half after a miserable performance against Louisiana on Thursday. Vescovi had eight quick points in the first half. He had just three points on Thursday.
Duke guard Jeremy Roach picked up three fouls in the first half and then another one early in the second half and was limited the rest of the way.
Tennessee led by as much as nine nearing the midway point in the second half, but Duke's offense continued to keep the Blue Devils in the game heading down the stretch.
Near the eight-minute mark, Nkamhoua hit a layup on one end, drew a charge on the other end and then hit a three to give the Vols a nine-point lead.
“In the locker room, my guys saw me, I was a little bit antsy because I didn't get to play in the first half,” Nkamhoua said. “So I just came in ready to play. I had fresh
legs. I feel like that gave me a little bit of extra edge.”
The sequence sparked a run of 13-straight points for Nkamhoua, capped off by a three to give Tennessee its first double-digit lead of the game. From there, Tennessee coasted to the win.
Tennessee looked like a complete team on Saturday, something it hasn’t looked like since losing Zeigler. The Vols are still a long way from a championship, but the win over Duke was a step in that direction.
“We struggled some games coming down the stretch here obviously without Zakai, but each game I feel like we've gotten better with what we have right now,” Barnes said.
