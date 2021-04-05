Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes will have to replace his second assistant coach of the off-season as long time assistant Desmond Oliver has been named the new head coach at East Tennessee State.
Oliver has been with Barnes his whole tenure at Tennessee and has been a pivotal part of the Vols’ success on the recruiting trail and on the court.
Oliver joins Kim English in leaving Barnes’ staff as English left last month to become the new head coach at George Mason.
Barnes will now have to replace two assistants this off-season on top of retooling the roster.