Tennessee picked up its second SEC road win of the season Saturday afternoon in Columbia, defeating South Carolina 81-57 at Colonial Life Arena. The Vols (16-6, 7-3 SEC) rode balanced scoring and a dominant second half to a season-sweep of the Gamecocks (13-9, 4-6 SEC).
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ win.
James’ career day
Josiah-Jordan James has been on a tear since missing the potential game-winning shot in the loss Texas a week ago. He followed it up with a 14-point, 8-rebound performance Tuesday night, a taste of what was still to come.
James set a new career-high with 20 points in the Vols’ win while totaling 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals and 2 assists. James made 4-of-9 shots from three-point range, his eighth made triple over the last three games.
Keeping his belief in himself as a player was the hardest part for James, as he raised his three-point percentage to 29.1% after a dreadful start to the season.
“I will say I think I’ve been a little more aggressive, especially to start the game the last couple of games,” James said. “Besides that, it’s just my shots have thankfully been falling. I just give thanks to God for that. He’s good when my shots aren’t falling and when my shots are falling.”
Saturday was a homecoming for James, a Charleston, South Carolina, native. He had to borrow his teammates’ guest tickets to accommodate the 33 friends and family members he had in attendance.
Having the support of his family made the win that much sweeter for James.
“My main goal coming into the game was just to get a win,” James said. “We knew it was going to be a hostile environment. It was definitely good to see the ball go in and have them there for that.”
Zeigler sparks second-half run
It was the same story for the Vols in the first half. A red-hot start, followed by a four-minute scoring drought. The Vols opened the afternoon 4-for-6 from three but quickly went cold and South Carolina climbed back in the game.
Zakai Zeigler changed that in the second half.
After being held scoreless over the first 25 minutes, the Long Island native scored 10-straight points for the Vols, jumpstarting their dominant second half. To kick it off, Zeigler hit back-to-back threes over a 12-second stretch, forcing a South Carolina timeout.
During the break, Zeigler came over to Tennessee’s bench, spit up on Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’ shoe and proceeded to throw up in the trash can. He told Barnes he was good to go, went back in the game, and scored Tennessee’s next four points.
“I drunk (the water) and it just spit out,” Zeigler said. “I was like, ‘That’s out of the way.’ Now it’s on to the next play.”
Zeigler finished with 18 points and 4 three-pointers – all in the second half – as the Vols outscored the Gamecocks 48-28 over the final 20 minutes.
“The next thing you know, he started making shots, playing like himself,” freshman guard Kennedy Chandler said on Zeigler’s run. “We’re like, ‘There goes the Zakai we know.’ Him playing like himself, that’s what we like.”
Struggles to score inside
The Vols’ poor play inside the arc was a contributing factor to their first-half struggles. South Carolina outscored the Vols 14-4 in the paint in the first half and 22-14 for the game. Additionally, the Vols went 3-for-10 on layups and the Gamecocks totaled 6 blocks.
Tennessee’s frontcourt of Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and John Fulkerson combined for 10 points in the first half, and the group took a major hit when Nkamhoua exited with a leg injury in the second half.
Tennessee made up for a lack of a paint presence with a three-point barrage. The Vols made 14 threes at a 51.9% clip, their most made threes since hitting 14 on Nov. 30 against Presbyterian. The Vols made fewer two-point field goals (13) than three-pointers (14).
James and Zeigler finished with 4 triples each, and Santiago Vescovi was close behind them with 3. Chandler turned in 2 of his own, and even Nkamhoua pulled up and drained a three in the first half.
Barnes was not concerned with how balanced his offense may or may not be. He is happy to take an SEC road win, no matter what how it comes.
“Right now I’m not concerned about anything,” Barnes said. “If you could tell me we could score 81 points every night, I’d take it any way we could get it.”