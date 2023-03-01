No. 12 Tennessee took down Arkansas 75-57 on Senior Night in a dominant performance despite the early exit of point guard Zakai Zeigler.
The Razorbacks hung around for most of the night, but the Vols went on multiple runs in the second half and pulled away.
“Arkansas is a really difficult team to guard. They put great pressure on the rim, and they defend,” head coach Rick Barnes said. They do a great job, analytically, of trying to force guys to their weaknesses and do a great job defending the 3-point line. But we just felt like we needed to stay aggressive, like we had been playing.”
Here are a few takeaways from the Vols final home game of the season.
Zakai Zeigler injures his knee
Three minutes into the game, Zakai Zeigler dribbled baseline but stepped awkwardly on his leg. He was down for quite some time holding his left knee.
Zeigler eventually got up, but not on his own power and wasn’t putting any weight on it. He headed to the locker room and did not appear on court or on the bench for the rest of the night.
It’s a huge blow to the Vols, who have struggled to keep players healthy. After returning two starters in Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James the last two games, Tennessee loses one.
Zeigler is the Vols’ spark plug and only point guard consistently in the rotation. His absence didn’t seem to affect much tonight, but it will and is something to watch moving forward with him being the team’s second leading scorer and assists leader.
“We all hurt for Zakai,” Barnes said. “We know that he’s hurt. For him to stay down, he’s hurt. We all felt that. But yet, the maturity of our senior class, I think took over the game.”
While nothing is official, it seems likely that his season is over.
The Vols dominated the paint
The Vols struggled on the perimeter, but were in complete control of the paint offensively and defensively.
The Vols were one away from a season-low in three-point attempts with 16 but made up for it by pounding the ball down low time and time again. Whether it was off the cut or feeding it to the post, Tennessee established its dominance early and often.
The Vols ended the first half with a 24-8 advantage in points in the paint, and they ended the night 42-18. Rarely did they force shots that weren’t there and it serves as a good sign heading into the postseason.
Not only did Tennessee control the point in the scoring column, but it held a 22-14 rebound advantage in the first half, including an 8-1 clip on the offensive boards.
In just 14 minutes, freshman Tobe Awaka showed that he is a man amongst boys by adding seven points and eight boards — five of which were offensive.
“Tobe’s an enforcer,” senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “He uses his physical abilities really well. He’s strong and he knows it. I love the way he plays.”
His veteran counterpart, Nkamhoua, showed out in possibly his last game in Thompson-Boling Arena and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Julian Phillips returns
Despite the troubles that Zeigler’s absence might bring, one positive that came out of the night was the return of Julian Phillips, who left early against Alabama with a hip flexor injury he had suffered in practice.
Though at times he looked a bit sloppy, that was to be expected. He still was able to find his way to the rim and draw fouls, which the Vols desperately missed along with the length he provides on the defensive end.
Tennessee returned fellow starter Josiah-Jordan James on Saturday as well. Losing Zeigler is a hit considering what the Vols have had to endure this month, but that doesn’t mean Barnes isn’t happy to have Phillips and James back.
“I am really proud of both of them because both of them aren’t totally 100%,” Barnes said. “I think it just shows you their toughness that they are willing to do whatever they have to do right now this time of year whether it is two minutes or however many minutes Julian played.”
