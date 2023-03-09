NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols used a dominant second half to take care of business and defeat Ole Miss 70-55 in their first game of this year’s SEC Tournament on Thursday.
After what seemed to be the beginnings of an offensive shootout, Tennessee hunkered down and crumbled the Rebels’ on defense.
“The start of this game they were relaxed and really making some shots. We got a little bit slow getting going,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “But I thought the second half we were able to pick our intensity up a little bit on the defensive end. We turned it over too much. We've got to take care of the ball better. Overall, good first time out here in the tournament.”
Here are a few takeaways from the Vols’ round two matchup in the SEC Tournament.
All offense, not much defense in the first half
Though neither team is known for its offense, that is all that the first half consisted of with little resistance on the other end.
Josiah-Jordan James kicked off the afternoon within a three from the wing, and Ole Miss responded in what started as a three-point shootout in Bridgestone.
The Rebels got off to a 4-of-4 start from behind the arc while the Vols went 4-6 to kick things off. It was fun to watch, but probably not for a defensive-centric head coach like Rick Barnes.
The teams went back and forth for much of the half. Tennessee stayed hot from the floor, but the Rebels continued to capitalize off some costly Tennessee turnovers — the majority of which came in the backcourt, leading to some easy transition buckets.
“But offensively, I mean, you think about it. Again, 19 points off turnovers. That can't happen,” Barnes said. “I mean, if we're the defensive team that we want to be and should be, we've got to make people play against it. You can't give 'em the ball and give 'em a chance to get out in transition. There's no defense for that. The best defense we can have right there is take care of the ball.”
By the end of the first half, both teams were shooting over 50% from three. However, the Vols finally broke the back and forth trend when James beat the buzzer the same way he had started — with a three.
Tennessee rebounds from early defensive struggles
Towards the end of the first half, Tennessee began to flip the script and return to its ultra-physical style of play, wearing down Ole Miss in the process.
After a scorching start from Ole Miss that lasted most of the half, Tennessee locked in and forced the Rebels to miss seven of their last eight shots.
Those last five minutes of the half ended up being the turning point of the afternoon.
“That was big for us,” James said. “We talk about winning those four-minute games, coming into timeouts, being up on the rebounds, being up in points. That was a good momentum shift for us going into halftime.”
As the night went on, Ole Miss’ field goal percentage dropped from in the 50% range and plummeted to the mid-30’s by game’s end. In the second half, the Rebels shot just 33% from the field and 22% from three.
Veteran leadership boosts the Vols
This time of year, teams look to their veterans to lead them to their goals, and the Vols saw exactly that.
James led the way with 20 points, converting big shot after big shot to pair with seven boards. Santiago Vescovi did a little bit of everything with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Olivier Nkamhoua added nine points and displayed his vision with four assists.
Together, the senior trio combined for 41 points — over half of the team’s points. Once they got into a groove, they carried their team to the second round while elevating the rest of the group.
“It's not been something that we talked about, but I think it goes without saying that this team goes how the veterans go,” James said. “We have to be a lot better for 40 minutes. But, I mean, I'm just proud of those two guys and how they stepped up and how they stepped up all year.”
If the Vols want to make noise this year in the SEC and beyond, then it's up to the Vets to set the tone.
“Jo is right, it's on them to do it,” Barnes said. “With all that we've been through this year, they've seen it. Different games we have take on different personalities. We've found a way to do it. Our seniors, this time of year, it should be their time of year.”
