No. 22 Tennessee was looking for its third consecutive win at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 Wildcats had other plans, trouncing the Vols 107-79 in what was by far the Vols’ worst defensive game of the season.
Here are three takeaways from the Tennessee’s top-25 loss.
Defense doesn’t show up
Tennessee (11-5, 2-3 SEC) entered the day with the second best defense according to KenPom, but that ranking meant nothing to Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC).
Kentucky shot 67.9% from the field – including an 61% mark from three-point range – en route to a 28-point win. Saturday’s loss was the first time Tennessee had allowed 100+ points in a game since November 2006 against North Carolina.
Kentucky set the tone for the game early in the first half. The Wildcats made their first 5 field goals, and went on separate stretches of 5, 6 and 7 consecutive made field goals in the first 20 minutes. Kentucky’s 52 first half points were the most Tennessee has allowed this season.
Tennessee’s defense did not get better as the game went on, and Kentucky broke Tennessee’s previous season-high in points allowed with 11:46 remaining in the game.
The Vols had no perimeter defense as guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. combined for 49 of Kentucky’s 107 points. The Wildcats outscored the Vols in points in the paint (36-32), points off turnovers (32-11) and fast break points.
“We knew they had good players,” junior guard Santiago Vescovi said. “They started to feel good. They were making shots and the crowd got them going too. It was really hard to stop them. Both of them are quick guards and they can score the ball.”
Offensive breakout
Tennessee had not shot 40% or better from deep in over a month. The Vols ended a four-game streak of sub-30% three-point games in their win over South Carolina, but they had not scored 70 points since their win over Arizona on Dec. 22. Their offensive breakout was much appreciated, though it did not matter in the end.
The Vols had their best offensive game in over a month, scoring 79 points – their highest total in an SEC game this season. Tennessee shot 53.4% from the field and 47% from three-point range – their second highest percentage of the season.
Vescovi led the Vols with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting. He had a team-high 4 three-pointers, and the Vols drained 11 triples as in total. Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler was not far behind Vescovi, turning in 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with a pair of threes.
After a loss of this magnitude, the Vols are more focused on sticking together as a team rather than appreciating their individual lines on the final box score.
“We’ve got to stay together,” Vescovi said. “In the tougher times like right now, we’ve got to stick together even more. We cant just get all separate from each other, everybody on their island. We’ve got to stick together.”
Fulkerson flops
John Fulkerson was the hero of the Vols’ 81-73 come-from-behind victory at Kentucky in Lexington in 2019-20. He had a team-high 27 points on 67% shooting and went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line as the Vols mounted a 17-point, second half comeback.
Fulkerson was nowhere to be seen Saturday.
Tennessee’s sixth-year senior started and played 20 minutes, but was held to 0 points, 0 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers. Fulkerson had the worst plus-minus of any player on the court at -26.
Tennessee’s forwards Fulkerson, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic combined for 10 points, 3 rebounds and 8 turnovers. While they struggled, Kentucky’s forward Oscar Tshwibwe had a field day in the paint, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds – half of what the Vols totaled as a team (24).
“You’re starting front line can’t play without rebounding,” Barnes said. “They’ve got to rebound the ball. That’s their job. With Olivier, he keeps getting himself in trouble on offense. They (Nkamhoua and Fulkerson) had 6 turnovers between them on offense. Honestly, and I just told them this, they’re not listening to what we’re telling them.”
Freshman forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield checked into the game for the first time with 10:12 to play and scored within a minute’s time. In 10 minutes, he totaled 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-4 mark from the free-throw line.
Barnes praised Huntley-Hatfield’s work ethic over the last two days of practice, and combined with his game results, it was enough for Barnes to promise him a larger role going forward.
“There is no question he is going to play more,” Barnes said of Huntley-Hatfield. “What’s he’s done on his own after practice, came back at night with the coaches, went harder than he’s ever gone. Now I hope he will continue with that same attitude moving forward that way.”