Tennessee’s ease into the regular season in an exhibition matchup against Lenoir-Rhyne went as expected for the Big Orange. The Vols sailed to a 103-62 win over Vols head coach Rick Barnes’ alma mater in preparation for the regular season at the start of November.
Here’s three takeaways from Tennessee’s high-flying exhibition performance.
Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield show out in debut
Five-star freshman Kennedy Chandler was everywhere for the Vols Saturday afternoon. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation made sure everyone at Thompson Boling-Arena knew he would be off and running from the jump, finishing 8-10 from the field for 21 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Chandler shot 4-5 from deep.
“It was my first game, I was really excited,” Chandler said. “We did a really great job today, coach’s mindset was executed and we played really well together."
Chandler was one of the first five on the floor, along with Santiago Vescovi, Josiah Jordan-James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic.
Chandler’s fellow five-star freshman counterpart Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was dominant in his Vols' debut as well. Huntley-Hatfield notched a team-high 12 rebounds in his 15-point introduction.
Huntley-Hatfield was a force on the boards and was mostly mistake-free, only fouling twice and hitting his only free throw of the night.
It total, 63 of Tennessee’s 103 points on the afternoon came from a freshman or Auburn transfer Justin Powell – players who were not on Tennessee’s roster last season. Of those points, 36 came from Chandler and Huntley-Hatfield.
Less mid-range jumpers translates to a highly efficient shooting outing
Tennessee took 46 3's in Saturday’s victory. As a unit the Vols sank 17 of those 3's – good for 37% from deep. The Vols’ 46 attempts well surpassed last season’s high of 28 attempted 3's set against Auburn.
Exhibition play isn’t a substitute for the real thing – Tennessee’s regular season starts Nov. 9 against UT Martin – but the sheer amount of 3's attempted made it clear that the Vols are ready to wave goodbye to low quality shots such as midrange jumpers.
Tennessee was ranked No. 189 in the nation last year in field goal % per Kenpom.com, an advanced metric used to analyze college basketball. That low percentage for a power five team comes from an abundance of less efficient attempts, something that plagued Tennessee late in the season when the shots refused to fall.
Barnes is set on Tennessee taking two types of shots this season when competition allows – high quality 2's such as layups or open 3-point jumpers.
“We had some great looks today, and I think Lenoir-Rhyne’s plan was to force us into that,” Barnes said. “In the past we would have tried to pound it in and it would get ugly because there wasn’t a lot of space inside.”
“We just want to sell the A-to-B passes, nothing complicated. Let’s get the best look we can get and if it comes early in the clock we’ll take it.”
50% of Tennessee’s attempts on Saturday came from deep.
Justin Powell already terrorizing opposing defenses
Powell led Tennessee’s upperclassmen with 14 points, sinking 4 3's and adding a pair of assists and rebounds.
Powell went 1-5 from deep to start before burying 3 3-pointers in a row to increase the Vols’ lead to 22. That lead would not dip under 20 points the rest of the game.
“It was great today to see where we’re at, get a baseline,” Powell said. “Everything just translated back to what we were doing in practice, and to finally have the fans out there today … it was great.”
Chandler and Powell had a great connection throughout the game. Powell’s final 3 of the day was created by a Chandler-assist.
“Me and Kennedy played together when we were younger, so we’ve always had that connection,” Powell said. “You know he’s going to find you, you just have to be ready.”
Powell came off the bench in Saturday’s exhibition and was one of Tennessee’s five double-digit scorers one the day. Only Huntley-Hatfield and Powell scored in double-digits off the bench.
Powell’s efficiency from deep is a weapon off the bench that will no doubt get in the head of opposing defenders at any level of competition. His game isn’t one-dimensional either – Powell also used his athleticism to pull off a tough layup near the end of the second half.