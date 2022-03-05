The No. 13 Tennessee men’s basketball team survived a late Arkansas comeback Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, 78-74. With the Vols’ (23-7, 14-4 SEC) win over the No. 14 Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5 SEC), they clinched a top-two seed in the SEC and put the finishing touches on a perfect season at TBA.

Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ Senior Day win.

Home sweet home

For the second time in four years, the Vols finished with a perfect record at home this season. But the Vols’ 16th home win of the season did not come as easy as the previous 15 had.

Tennessee jumped out to a 50-29 lead at halftime with an all-around dominant first half over Arkansas, but the Razorbacks came out of the break and made the Vols work. They outscored Tennessee 45-28 in the second half.

“They’re an outstanding team,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said of Arkansas. “They present a lot of problems. At no point in time, I can tell you when I walked off the court at halftime, did I not think that they were going to make a push to get back.”

Tennessee’s lead – which was as large as 24 points at one time – was trimmed down to a single possession with under a minute to play. In the end, the game came down to free throws and the Vols made enough at the charity stripe to escape.

The Vols have beaten five top-15 teams in Thompson-Boling Arena this season – No. 6 Arizona, No. 13 LSU, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 3 Auburn and now No. 14 Arkansas, and TBA has garnered national attention as one of the top venues in college basketball.

“Thompson-Boling has become one of the great places in college basketball to be to see a game,” Barnes said.

Tennessee three

The Vols started off the season by setting a program-record with 17 made three-pointers in their win over UT Martin on Nov. 9. In a fitting way, the Vols closed their regular-season with a similar three-point barrage.

“When we take good shots, when we take rhythm shots, I’ve said all year, we’re a good three-point shooting team,” Barnes said. “Are they all going to go in? No, but when we get looks and take the right ones and don’t get anxious, we can make threes.”

The Vols made 12 three-pointers at a 66.7% clip in the season-finale win over Arkansas. Kennedy Chandler led the way with 5 made threes, and he started 5-for-5 before finally missing one late in the second half. Chandler was tied for the Vols’ lead with 15 points.

Santiago Vescovi also finished with 15 points and totaled 3 triples. He ended the season as Tennessee’s top three-point shooter with 89 makes while shooting 39.9%. Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each added 2 threes of their own as they both finished in double figures.

On the season, the Vols finished with 263 made three-points at a 35.3% clip.

Fulkerson’s final ride

John Fulkerson participated in Senior Day activities for the second straight season, but it was for real this year. The sixth-year senior has no remaining years of eligibility, after using his final season that the COVID-19 pandemic granted him in 2022.

The Vols’ super senior finished with 5 points, a rebound and 2 assists in his final game at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fulkerson already set a Tennessee and SEC record for appearances earlier this season, but it was the memories from Saturday that stood out to him the most.

“I realized that it was really my last time at TBA and I was just trying to take it all in,” Fulkerson said. “I’m going to miss this place, and I was just trying to excite the fans one more time and say thank you to them.”

Fulkerson was honored with his family before the game, and he addressed the crowd with a message of thankfulness for his time on Rocky Top.

“I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone,” Fulkerson said. “Honestly saying thank you is not enough and I could never repay all the relationships I’ve made here, what everybody has done for me here, the love and support they’ve shown me over the past six years.”

While Fulkerson’s time at Thompson-Boling is done, the Vols still have a lot to play for before their season ends. The Vols clinched the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament next weekend, and March Madness is on the horizon.

“We’ve played really well at home this year,” senior walk-on Brock Jancek said. “We know that and we realize that. We’re just looking to bottle that up as much as possible, and keep playing the same basketball we’ve been playing and play to the best of our ability down in Tampa.”

Fulkerson had nothing more to add.

“Exactly what Brock said,” Fulkerson said.