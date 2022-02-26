Tennessee stunned No. 3 Auburn 67-62 Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols turned the intensity up to an 11 when it was necessary against the Tigers, storming all the way back from an 11-point deficit in the second half to earn its first win over Auburn since early 2017.
In total, four Vols scored in double digits in what was another balanced scoring effort. Santiago Vescovi led the way for Tennessee with 14 points, 5 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s 15th straight home win of the season
Vols dominate the boards
The Vols leaned on second chance points throughout the entirety of the first half. At one point, Tennessee was outrebounding the Tigers 21-8 and finished the first half with 10 points created off rebounds.
Super-senior John Fulkerson, junior guard Josiah-Jordan James and freshman forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led the way for the Vols on the boards Saturday afternoon, nabbing a combined 26 rebounds.
“We’ve gotta do that. Gotta do it, plain and simple,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “Sometimes we will create block-outs and all that, but sometimes it’s a matter of going and getting the basketball. Tonight, we had a lot of guys with that effort, trying to get their hands on it and make things happen.”
Hustle and effort aren’t things Tennessee can track in the box score when all was said and done Saturday evening, but the Vols had plenty of each against the Tigers.
Fulkerson and Huntley-Hatfield especially were all over the court in their mission to outrebound the Tigers by game’s end. The duo, alongside James, spearheaded Tennessee’s 54 rebound effort on the evening. Huntley-Hatfield also notched a career high with 8 boards.
The Vols also blocked six shots against the monster frontcourt duo of Walker Kessler and future top-3 NBA lottery pick Jabari Smith.
Junior center Uros Plavsic, who did most of his work against the Tigers power duo, was a man on a mission against Auburn right out of the gate.
Plavsic has taken quite the step since arriving on Rocky Top as an Arizona State transfer. A player who used to log five minutes at a time once a game was completely out of hand has turned into a viable starting option night in and night out for Tennessee.
Tennessee’s makeshift frontcourt has served Barnes well in the past month. The four down low, including Huntley-Hatfield, Plavsic, Fulkerson and Jonas Aidoo, have battled and succeeded against teams featuring some of the top frontcourts in the country in more ways than one
On offense, it was Huntley-Hatfield’s 3-pointer that snapped a Tennessee scoring drought and kickstarted the eventual run that Tennessee would need to win the day. The triple was the freshman’s first in SEC play.
“I think Brandon’s 3 was really big time, that he had the confidence to shoot that ball,” Vescovi said. “He made it, and that’s when the momentum started to change, started to go our way.”
Vols survive near collapse to snap losing streak to Auburn
Barnes did something he had seldom done Saturday night – used the crowd as a weapon.
“I told our guys, ‘if you guys will get going on defense, we’ll get this crowd in the game,'” Barnes said. “I’ve never alluded to a crowd, I don’t know that I’ve ever done it in my career, I don’t know why I did it today, but I did say that during a timeout.”
“You guys come out of here and get it turned up on the defensive end and make some things happen, this place will come to life.”
The Vols, trailing by 11 with under 16 minutes to play, exploded out of a timeout to score 11 straight points to tie the game.
The Tigers had enough in them for one last push when the game seemed out of reach. Trailing by 11, Auburn went on an 8-0 run to bring the game within three and under a minute to play.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finally inbounded the ball and Tennessee set up its offense. Chandler found a lane and put up a floater.
It seemed that his layup was going to roll around the rim forever. The ball bounced not once, not twice, but three times and eventually dropped through the cylinder to give Tennessee a five-point lead with under 30 seconds remaining.
That all but did it for Tennessee fans, who raucously cheered in response. The Vols had seen an 11-point lead wither to just three in the minutes prior and all but sealed Tennessee’s first win over Auburn in seven attempts.
“I knew we were going to have to score again,” Barnes said on the shot. “I knew that. I would’ve felt a lot better had we made our free throws and gotten the ball inbounds.”
Zeigler delivers when it counts
Zakai Zeigler strolled to the free throw line and casually knocked down three straight shots.
Moments earlier, the freshman guard had lifted his team over the hump and tied the game with a straightaway 3-pointer. Tennessee, after trailing early, had stormed all the way back in a matter of minutes.
Zeigler’s 13 points on the night weren’t the most on the Vols’ roster, but perhaps the team’s most crucial. The freshman guard has shown time and time again that, for him, no moment is too big.
Zeigler finished the night with a team-high three steals, two of which came in the final minutes.
“I thought we got more aggressive defensively,” Barnes said on Zeigler’s role in the comeback. “I thought his ball pressure was a big part of that happening.”
Zeigler’s opening thoughts in the postgame press conference confirmed his satisfaction in knocking off the No. 3 team in the nation.
“I’m just letting y’all know, I’m going to be smiling a lot because I’m super happy right now,” Zeigler said. “I love winning.”