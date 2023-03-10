NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s SEC Tournament run ended on Friday at the hands of Missouri’s 49-point second half and several late lapses on the Vols’ part.
Though Tennessee’s offense put together a solid performance, its defense couldn’t contain the Tigers in the second half and the Vols fell 79-71. The Vols did not show the makings of a team set to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but luckily for them they will have a week to try to figure things out.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s early exit.
Vols continue to miss Zakai Zeigler
Tennessee has missed its starting point guard since he went down with a torn ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28. The Vols have gone 2-2 in the four games without Zakai Zeigler and have struggled on both the offensive and defensive end.
On Thursday, Ole Miss torched Tennessee in transition, but it wasn’t enough for the Rebels to get past the Vols. On Friday against Missouri, Tennessee’s transition defense suffered again. This time it was enough for the Tigers to defeat the Vols.
“I think our guys, again, we're still learning how to play without Zakai,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought that showed up in the fact when they had a couple runouts where we didn't have the floor balance.”
On the offensive end, Tennessee struggled when Missouri threw different sets at them. It was enough to eliminate Josiah-Jordan James, who had just three points. Zeigler would have given the Vols another option to go to, especially down late when Tennessee found itself forcing bad shots late in the shot clock.
Missouri thrived out of timeouts
In the second half with Tennessee lead 69-67, Missouri’s Nick Honor drilled a three to give the Tigers the lead.
Right before the go-ahead shot, Honor told his coach during the timeout to give him a ball screen. Tigers’ head coach Dennis Gates obliged, and Honor knocked down the shot. Missouri called another timeout late and set up a three for D’moi Hodge to give the Tigers a six-point lead.
Missouri executed well out of timeouts all game on Friday and it led to some crucial baskets, like those from Honor and Hodge.
“One thing we did well tonight, was after timeout, we were able to execute offensively,” Gates said. “Every time I called a timeout, our guys locked in and executed.”
Tennessee’s defensive lapses out of timeouts were one of its biggest issues Friday. The Vols will have to clean it up to try to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
“Us as a team, we pride ourself it is on being able to switch and guard the ball,” Jahmai Mashack said. “We have to be able to continue to do that a little bit better.”
Confidence not a concern for Rick Barnes
Despite struggling down the stretch in its final regular season game against Auburn and again against Missouri on Friday, Barnes is not concerned about Tennessee’s capabilities in late-game situations heading into the tournament.
“I think our guys are confident. I really do,” Barnes said. “I can only tell you, I've been around them, I know their body languages, and it was not a lack of confidence.”
But confidence only gets you so far. For Tennessee to win, it has to execute better than it did down the stretch on Friday.
“It's the little, small plays that add up, again, that we've got to eliminate,” Barnes said. “Teams can make some threes, but you can't give up the little ones at the rim. You can't give up dribble penetration.”
