Bud Walton Arena has not been kind to the Volunteers in recent years, as they have not won a game in Fayetteville since 2009.
That trend continued Saturday, as Tennessee was bested by Arkansas, 58-48.
“I did not like the way we got the game started, too much dribbling and guys got away from our scouting report,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “We needed an inside presence tonight and we didn’t get it. It was a very difficult game to get any flow going.”
Here are the takeaways from the Vols' first SEC loss in eight games.
Offensive struggles return
It has been a season of inconsistency to say the least on the offensive end for Tennessee.
Some nights, UT could shoot lights out and score 90+ points, but then the next night Tennessee can barely break 50 points.
Saturday was one of those horrendous shooting performances.
“The way we started the game with five turnovers, that to me is as disappointing as anything,” Barnes said. “We know coming in what we were going to have to do this time of year and that’s disappointing. We’ve gotta get a presence inside and we’ve got guys that are capable of doing it. We gotta finish dunks, layups and we gotta make free throws."
The Big Orange could not break 50 points, finishing the contest with 48 points on 27% shooting from the floor and 17% from beyond the arc. The outing from the charity stripe was not much better, finishing the game 12-for-18 from the free-throw line.
In the second half, Tennessee was reliant on three point shots, but none were falling. UT finished 1-for-14 shooting from downtown.
Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Ziegler were the lone Vols to tally double-figures, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Tennessee was no better in layups, as the Vols made 6-of-14 attempts.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well today,” James said. “It's one game. One bad day. We’re not gonna hang our hats on it. We’re not gonna get too down on ourselves, cause we missed a couple of shots for 40 minutes. I don’t think there’s much to adjust. We got the looks that we needed. We’ll knock them down in the future.”
Foul trouble haunts UT
It was a night full of whistles, but hardly any were in favor of the Vols.
The Big Orange racked up a jarring 24 fouls, compared to Arkansas’ 16.
“It definitely changes a lot of it because we’re definitely an inside-out playing team,” James said of the constant charging calls against them. “They made a couple of good bit of charge calls that I guess you could say were questionable, but that’s the game of basketball. They are gonna call it a certain way, not every games the same so you have to be able to adjust. Calling the game like that today is especially tough in that kind of environment.”
Three starters for Tennessee -- James, Santiago Vescovi and Chandler -- each racked up four fouls.
This put Barnes in a bind, and he had to play and rotate players in and out with lineups that had never seen action together.
Chandler picked up his third foul right before the first half on a questionable charge call and it changed the dynamic the rest of the way.
The Vols' point guard did not start in the second half and did not check in until nearly halfway through the half.
Rhythm did not exist for Tennessee, and no one could get into a groove on both ends of the floor.
Bud Walton Arena strikes again
When people think of premier college basketball venues, Cameron Indoor, Allen Fieldhouse and the Dean E. Smith Center are mentioned as some of the best atmospheres in the country.
Bud Walton Arena has entered the conversation this season as one of the best atmospheres in college basketball.
Last week, Arkansas prevailed and handed the Auburn Tigers their first SEC loss of the season at home. The home crowd was rowdy once again Saturday versus Tennessee.
The student section chose Vescovi to be their “booer” -- the player they choose to boo each time they get the ball -- and the energy in the arena provided the spark when Arkansas made its 11-1 run to put the Vols away in the second half.
Success in Bud Walton Arena doesn’t come by easy, and Tennessee found that out the hard way.