Tennessee didn’t skip a beat after Tuesday night’s game with Vanderbilt was postponed, beating the Commodores 81-61 on Saturday night to advance to 10-1 and 4-1 in SEC play.
Here are three takeaways.
Vols defense shines
Vanderbilt has struggled to win games this season, entering Saturday’s battle just 4-5 on the year and 0-3 in the SEC.
The Commodore's struggles to win games can not be attributed to Scotty Pippen Jr. who is the straw that stirs the drink in their offense.
Pippen averages 21.6 points per game while shooting 44% from the field, 36% from behind the three-point line and 82% from the free-throw line.
Pippen also averages five assists per game and two rebounds. He finds a way to affect every facet of Vanderbilt’s offense.
The stats he puts up are impressive and so is how much the Commodore's offense relies on him.
Pippen had taken 138 field-goal attempts coming into Saturday night's game, the runner up in field goal attempts is Dylan Disu with 90. Pippen has also taken 62 free throw attempts this season, once again Disu is second on the team with just 27 free throw attempts.
In the first half, the Vols smothered Pippen holding him to just five points on one-of-six shooting from the field.
Disu picked up the slack with 10 first-half points and four rebounds.
Pippen got his game going in the second half and scored 13 points, finishing the game with 18 points on five of 12 shooting. He was able to get to the free-throw line at will and went seven for eight on the night.
Disu would finish with 19 points and five rebounds.
Pippen fouled out with just over four minutes left in the game which would close the door on any chance Vanderbilt had of trying to reign in Tennessee.
“I thought we closed the game out well, ” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “They’re a really hard team to guard. We knew that we really had to do a good job on Scotty Pippen, Jr.Overall, we knew it was going to be a hard-fought game, and it was.”
Freshmen step up for Vols
As Tennessee’s season continues to unfold they are reaping the rewards of the continuous growth of Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer.
Saturday was another chapter in the story of their maturation.
Defensively, Springer and Johnson were tasked with trying to slow down Pippen in the first half and slow him down they did.
Pippen was unable to account for their athleticism and size which kept him from being able to create space and find his offensive game in the first half. Pippen scored just five points.
“Both of those guys have a great ability to guard the ball, ” Barnes said. “They have to continue to think. No one can play this game without thinking. We need them to think more but just about the right things.”
Offensively, the freshmen duo stuffed the stat sheet.
Johnson led Tennessee in scoring with 16 points on four-of-eight shooting from the field. He was also able to go seven-of-eight from the free-throw line.
Johnson also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal on the night.
Springer scored 10 points tonight on four of nine shooting from the field but his fingerprints were all over the game in just about every other way possible.
Springer cleaned the glass with seven rebounds while also feeding his teammates with a team-high five assists. Defensively he had a team-high three steals.
The more these two young players can continue to progress, the more dangerous this Tennessee team will be going down the stretch of the season.
All-around team game
One of the things that makes Tennessee so tough to play against is its ability to be five players playing as one along with playing with a continuous intensity. Tonight was one of the nights the Vols played connected and unselfish basketball on the court.
Tennessee was able to have the offense flow-through everyone tonight with 18 assists on 25 made free throws. Tennessee’s ability to spread the ball around on offense helps them be more dynamic and it showed tonight as they scored 81 points.
John Fulkerson was once again a force for the Vols in the first half scoring 10 and grabbing six rebounds.
In the second half, Tennessee went to more of a small-ball lineup which meant less time on the court for Fulkerson. Fulkerson finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds.
The small-ball lineup helped the Vols put away Vanderbilt in the second half and it speaks to the unselfishness of this team that one of its best players was willing to take a diminished role in the second half to help ensure a Tennessee win.
“We have the versatility to play small, ” Barnes said. “We knew we were gonna do it at some point in time anyway and it’s a long way to between now and the end of the year and you’ll see us play the way for whatever that game calls for.”
Defensively, Tennessee was able to shut down the Commodores with its ability to fight through ball screens and contest every movement they had on the court.
Vanderbilt was held to just five-of-23 shooting from behind the three-point line tonight while also forcing 16 turnovers. Tennessee was able to score 20 points off of the turnovers.
If the Vols continue to play hard and do the little things it takes to win games then they will continue to be a frightening matchup for any of their future opponents.
Tennessee is set to return to action against Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.