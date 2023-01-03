No. 8 Tennessee had no problems in its second SEC game of the season, thrashing Mississippi State 87-53 in one of the Vols’ most dominant wins so far this season.
Tennessee now has ever-important momentum to start out conference play, and its offensive outburst showed flashes of what the Vols’ offense can do.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Vols open with ‘kill shot’
Coming into Tuesday’s game, Tennessee had the second-most “kill shots” (10-0 scoring run or better) per game with 1.23 per game. The Vols opened with a kill shot on Tuesday and carried it the entire way.
Santiago Vescovi hit three threes in the first five minutes of the game to propel the Vols to a 16-0 start and Tennessee rode the run the rest of the way. Vescovi finished the game with 14 points, all of them coming in the first half. He shot a hot 4-for-6 from deep.
“No other way to put it other than, it’s really fun,” Zeigler said. “When you’re hitting shots, you’re not tired. It’s fun out there, everybody has energy.”
Tennessee hit nine threes in the first half, shooting 9-for-14 from deep. The Vols also hit 63% of their field goals in the first half.
Combine Tennessee’s hot offensive start with stifling defense and you get a 24-point Vol lead heading into the half.
Josiah-Jordan James returns
Senior forward Josiah-Jordan James returned to action for the first time since Dec. 7 on Tuesday. The veteran has been nursing an offseason knee procedure that kept him out early in the season and most of December.
“I knew, like everything, this storm would pass,” James said. “To be greeted like I was today, it’s hard to describe, but it gave me chills.”
James played a few games in November and December but had to miss a big stretch of games after realizing he wasn’t 100%. This time around, he is sure that he’s ready to go.
“The first time, I don’t feel like I was 100% or anywhere close to it,” James said. “So, we had to go back to the drawing board and get back to square one.”
In the first half, James stole the ball, dished it to Zeigler, and then caught an alley-oop for a dunk that felt like his welcome back moment. Thompson-Boling Arena erupted, Mississippi State called a timeout and James’ teammates showed him love all the way to the bench.
“I knew (Zeigler) was going to find me,” James said. “I didn’t know if the defender would help try to guard him or just take me out, but I knew Zakai, being the point god he is, he was going to find me. After I dunked the ball it was just a lot of emotion.”
Several Vols have big nights
Vescovi’s 14-point performance was one of several key performances for Tennessee.
Zeigler dished the ball to Josiah-Jordan James, who sank a three late in the second half, securing Zeigler’s first career double-double.
“I thought his command of what he knew we wanted to do was maybe the best it’s ever been,” Barnes said. “Because we had to be good to execute with the way they play and what they make you do. For him to do what he did on the defensive end and then play the kind of game he played on the offensive end was pretty impressive.”
Zeigler finished the game with 11 points and 10 assists.
The Vols’ starting bigs, Oliver Nkamhoua and Uros Plasvic, went 10-for-10 combined from the field. Freshman forward Julian Phillips had 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting.
Tennessee’s offense as a whole was on fire, shooting 69% from the field and 57% from deep with 12 threes on the night.
There were a lot of questions about what this Tennessee team would look like if it started hitting shots, and many of those questions were answered on Tuesday.
“Now that the shots are falling and we’re starting to feel ourselves a little bit, I feel like we’re going to carry that on.”
