TAMPA, Fla. – Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes slapped a high five and embraced Associate head coach Mike Schwartz near the bench with eight seconds remaining in Saturday’s SEC semifinal matchup against Kentucky.
Barnes had just done what many Tennessee fans would have thought was close to undoable a decade ago – beaten Kentucky in the semifinal round for the second time in four years, 69-62.
“I thought our guys had prepared so hard and I kept thinking we’ve got to get this done for them and the coaching staff,” Barnes said. “I have the best coaching staff in the country, they work so hard.”
But Tennessee still has one more obstacle to conquer before being crowned SEC Champions for the first time since 1979. The Vols draw a red-hot Texas A&M squad at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in the SEC Championship game.
The Aggies knocked off Florida, No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Arkansas to advance to the final round as an 8-seed.
“I think the team we’re playing tomorrow is as hot as any team in the country,” Barnes said of the Aggies.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s sixth straight win.
Vols take punch after punch, hang on to advance to SEC Title Game
Kennedy Chandler collected and calmly stroked a 3-pointer amid the chaos from Big Blue Nation.
The Wildcats had strung together a few stops and cut the lead to seven in the early going, and the Wildcat majority crowd at Amalie Arena was letting Tennessee know it. The momentum, it seemed, was finally swinging in the Cats’ direction.
Following Chandler’s 3-pointer, what followed was an agonizingly long scoring slump for both squads following the under 12 timeout. The Vols and Wildcats combined to miss their next 11 shots from the field when a Keion Brooks Jr. dunk finally broke the tension.
Suddenly, Wildcat shots were falling while Tennessee continued its cold-streak from the floor. In a bout of Déjà vu, Big Blue Nation once again roared and were silenced as Vescovi rose and drained a 3-pointer.
That was a theme throughout the afternoon.
Fast forward to the final minutes of the game. Chandler is starting to take over to silence a Wildcat run and scores back-to-back buckets, but the fight from the Wildcats doesn’t stop there. Even with Tshiebwe on the bench after fouling out, Kentucky kept pushing towards the finish and closed the lead to within three and under two minutes to play.
“This time of year every game is a playoff game, every game is a championship game,” Barnes said of the run. “You gotta be ready and you want to keep playing your best basketball because you also know that it can go the other way real quick.”
“You want to keep building that momentum, realize you’re going to be in a dogfight, a fistfight, a rockfight every single night. That’s what you prepare for.”
And Tennessee was prepared. A couple of key trips to the free throw line from Zakai Zeigler iced the game. It total, Zeigler nailed five-of-six free throw shots in the final two minutes with the full force of Big Blue Nation screaming for a miss.
Chandler leads the way once again
When Tennessee needed a bucket in the late stages, it was Chandler who came to the rescue.
Kentucky’s inevitable final push started with just over eight minutes to go. The Wildcats slashed the Tennessee lead from 14 to eight in a matter of minutes.
Then Chandler showed why he is a likely first-round NBA draft selection on the big stage. Following the under eight timeout, Chandler drove the lane and floated a layup that just missed the outreached hand of a Kentucky defender and fell through the cylinder.
Not 30 seconds later, Chandler picked Kentucky's pocket and drove the court for a two-handed finish.
“They got their run, so we knew coming out of the timeout we knew we had to step our game up, get some stops on the defensive end,” Chandler said. “That’s what we did. I got my two back-to-back buckets, got us going, got our energy back up led to us getting the win. That media timeout was important to us in getting that run.”
Chandler finished with a game-high 19 points with three rebounds and a pair of assists.
Perhaps more importantly, Chandler quelled any suspicions that his leg was still bothering him enough to affect his game Saturday after exiting Friday's quarterfinal victory over Mississippi State three times.
"It was hurting yesterday but my mindset was get as much treatment as I can to comeback and play today," Chandler said. "I knew I wasn't going to force myself to play if I wasn't going to be able to play today. I got the treatment I could and come back with my team and play this game and get the win."
Tennessee frontcourt proves a worthy opponent against Tshiebwe
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe collected his second personal foul just eight minutes and 29 seconds into the game.
That forced the nation’s leading rebounder to wait it out on the bench for the remainder of the first half, where the Vols’ frontcourt began to shine.
Tennessee was able to work inside-out with ease without Tshiebwe’s presence on the court. Junior center Uros Plavsic used his 7-foot frame to nab seven first-half rebounds on the way to a 33-22 halftime lead.
“You just know you’re going against a really good rebounding team,” Plavsic said. “We lost the rebounding battle in Knoxville, so we knew that we had to come back and be aggressive on both ends of the floor.”
“We did a good job in the first half, second half they made some changes with that and they were more aggressive on the offensive glass, we gave up some offensive rebounds that we didn’t have to. I think it was pretty good effort all-around.”
Plavsic finished with a team-high eight rebounds, four of which came in the first three minutes of the game.
Tshiebwe presented some problems when he returned in the second half, nabbing nine rebounds and scoring 10 points to kickstart the Wildcats’ second half push.
It didn’t take long for Tshiebwe’s aggressive playstyle to catch up with him. Super-senior John Fulkerson drew Tshiebwe’s fifth and final foul with just over three minutes remaining in regulation.
“Tshiebwe is so difficult because they do so much stuff to get him the ball,” Barnes said. “He does a great job of doing the work early. They know what they’re looking for to get it to him.”
Barnes didn’t pinpoint a specific play on offense that won Tennessee the game but instead said, “the play of the game was (Santiago Vescovi)’s rebound.“
Vescovi collected a Chandler miss, took the ensuing foul and splashed one of two free throws to put Tennessee up four points with under a minute to go.