Tennessee downed Mississippi State, 72-63 Wednesday evening to improve to 17-6 (8-3 SEC) on the season.
The Vols leapt to an early lead behind an offensive frenzy before cooling off and entering halftime with a 35-33 lead. Tennessee kept that lead for most of the second half behind a pair of high-octane performances from Josiah Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler to leave Starkville with the gritty win, 72-63.
Wednesday night’s performance was on of Tennessee’s most impressive on the season so far, especially on the defensive end of the ball. Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler combined for 10 steals and the Bulldogs failed to score in the final two minutes and 44 seconds of the second half.
Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler rounded out Tennessee's scoring with 11 points each. Vescovi led both teams with 7 assists on the night.
Here are two takeaways from Tennessee’s sixth straight SEC win.
Extended minutes for freshmen forwards
It took just 45 seconds for Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to make the most of his first career start for Tennessee basketball. The former five-star recruit scored the Vols’ first four points of the game, sparking a 14-0 run to put the Vols up by 12 points early.
Fellow freshman Jonas Aidoo entered the game about five minutes later, grabbing a pair of rebounds and tipping a missed shot into the hoop for his first points of the game.
Aidoo’s minutes have been severely limited this season. The 7-foot center, as well as Huntley-Hatfield, saw an increase in minutes after junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua went down with a left ankle injury against South Carolina that will require surgery, effectively ending his season.
“I thought (Aidoo) looked like he belonged,” Barnes said. “I didn’t think he looked awkward out there at any point in time, when we go zone he gives us something we don’t have, what we will have when he is out there is a rim-protector.”
Barnes stated earlier in the season that the player who earned more minutes would have to show they would preserve Tennessee’s defense-first mindset. Aidoo, who had accumulated just 12 minutes of action coming into Wednesday night’s game, doubled his season total against the Bulldogs.
Huntley-Hatfield disappeared on the stat sheet after the first five minutes of the game, but still has a place in a world without Nkamhoua to clean up a few messes for the Vols.
“I thought Brandon held his own, too.” Barnes said. “Brandon’s go to get to the rim and get into people, get himself to the foul line. He was in there mostly against man, against some older guys that know how to use their bodies.”
“We’re going to need him, this is it now. We’re going to need them all and I think everyone responded.”
Chandler, James spark offense in the second half
It was Chandler who gave Tennessee a 52-49 lead as the clock rolled under the 10-minute mark.
The Bulldogs had tied the game up on a 4-0 run and the crowd at Humphrey Coliseum was starting to get into it. Mississippi State had taken away Chandler’s driving lane and trapped him near the corner when the freshman guard rose from 28 feet and drained a triple. The Mississippi State faithful, once lively, fell silent.
A steal by Santiago Vescovi on the following possession led to another Chandler bucket in transition and the Vols were in business. Another Bulldog run a few minutes later saw Tennessee lose the lead before a Josiah-Jordan James 3 rattled in to give the Vols a 61-59 lead.
“Shots were falling, so that’s always good,” James said. “We just tried to get to our spots, we know that with Olivier down there’s going to have to be people that will have to be a little more aggressive at times because he meant so much to us on offense and defensively.”
Chandler kept his hot streak going until a non-contact knee injury paused his night. Chandler, who was down for a few minutes in pain, had to be helped off the court.
“I was pretty concerned in the moment and then he just said it was a cramp so I wasn’t too worried,” James said. “Thankfully Chad (Newman) got him right and he was able to get back into the game. I saw it from afar and my heart stopped for a second, but he said it was a cramp and that gave me a bit of relief.”
Chandler finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals on the night.
James has been on a tear since missing the potential game-winning shot at Texas. The junior glue guy for Tennessee is averaging 17.3 points in his past three games after dropping 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Bulldogs.