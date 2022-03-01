Tennessee picked up its first road win over Georgia since 2011 Tuesday night in what was the penultimate game of the regular season, 75-68.
Josiah-Jordan James led the way for the Vols in what seemed to be an uninspired effort from the No. 13 team in the nation in the first half. The junior guard finished with a career-high 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Vols fell over their own feet out of the gate before getting back into their normal routine in the second half.
A win is still a win, however – Tennessee improved to 22-7 on the season with a 13-4 SEC record when all was said and done Tuesday night. The Vols remain well within reach of a share of the SEC regular season title with one game remaining against No. 14 Arkansas – The Big Orange need loss from top-seeded Auburn versus either Mississippi State Wednesday or South Carolina on Saturday to remain in the hunt.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s sixth road win of the season.
Job’s not finished for Tennessee
Tennessee will officially finish the regular season with zero “bad” losses on its resume. Regardless of what happens next week against the Razorbacks, all of Tennessee’s losses will come to Quadrant 1 opponents.
But keeping that a reality didn’t come easy at first Tuesday night. Tennessee and Georgia traded baskets for most of the first half before the Vols were able to pull away in the second.
The Vols struggled to guard cuts to the basket in the opening minutes, and that reflected with Georgia’s 38 points in the paint by the end of regulation. This lackadaisical defensive effort compared to what Tennessee is used to seeing resulted in a tie game at 35-all heading into the break.
Tennessee basketball understands regular season play only matters so much once the field of 68 is announced. Just last season, a promising regular season campaign was ended by 12-seeded Oregon State, which had blitzed the PAC-12 tournament and went on to make a deep run in The Big Dance.
James especially knows what needs to be done to transition their recent success into postseason play.
“We still have a lot of ways to grow,” James said. “We’re trying to do that each and every day, but I hope that we’ll be playing our best basketball when the time comes in tournament time. I know we have one more regular season game, but it’s definitely been a long time coming since that loss to Oregon State.”
Vols win rebound battle once again
The Vols posted another dominant showing on the boards after masterclass against No. 3 Auburn last Saturday, outrebounding the Bulldogs 39-28.
It was the one thing the Vols had going for themselves in the first half. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield proved useful once again in the rebounding arena, posting five in the first half where most of his minutes on the night resided.
“We went with a zone for a little bit to see if we could maybe just play two big guys and we decided we were going to keep them out there and see what we could do, and that’s when we started hurting them on the glass and they came back and had to start playing a little more traditional with some post players.”
“I’m glad we did rebound it because if we didn’t it would have been an even longer night for us.”
Uros Plavsic and James led the way on the boards for Tennessee. The 7-foot big man in Plavsic recorded a season high 10 rebounds. Santiago Vescovi also collected five rebounds of his own to add to an 11-point performance.
Josiah-Jordan James takes over
James kickstarted Tennessee’s second half explosion with eight straight points to give the Vols a five-point lead following the under 16 timeout.
James, after he and Vescovi effectively dragged Tennessee through the first half with nine points each, scored 14 of his career-high 23 points in the final 20 minutes despite only playing 29 total minutes due to foul trouble. The junior guard picked up his third foul with 12 minutes remaining in the game, directly in the middle of his hot streak on the offensive end.
Fulkerson could hardly put James’ run into words in his postgame press conference.
“We all know Josiah is capable of that,” Fulkerson said. “We have a lot of people on our team that are capable of that. Josiah has put a lot of work in and we can and do expect that from him every night.”
James has proven time and time again that he is a sneaky difficult player to guard for most teams in the SEC. The junior guard still believes he’s got a long way to go towards where he wants to be as the season winds to a close.
“I’m not going to shoot 100% from behind the line,” James said. “I’m just trying to be a three-level scorer. I feel like sometimes I settle too much staying behind the line shooting 3-point shots. My teammates and coaches have made it a point of emphasis just to be in attack mode and not just settle."