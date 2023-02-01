In its fourth loss of the season and third loss to unranked team, No. 2 Tennessee’s offense grew stagnant and ultimately lost to Florida 67-54 on the road Wednesday night.
It was the lowest amount of points Tennessee has scored this season, and its defense didn’t make up for it, getting torched by Florida’s big man Colin Castleton.
Luckily for the Vols the loss came in February rather than March, but they will need to avoid slow offensive nights like Wednesdays to find success in the post season.
“But we’re better than this. Tonight we weren’t,” Barnes said. “I know these guys want to win, they want to do the right thing.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s loss.
Vols give up two “kill shots”
Florida gave Tennessee a taste of its own medicine Wednesday night.
The Gators opened up the game on a 17-4 run, scoring 15 unanswered points and leaving the Vols stunned. But Tennessee managed to get back into it, going into halftime trailing by just six points.
“They came out and we did not get off to a good start,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “Turning the ball over and just they hit a couple threes early.”
In the second half, Tennessee crawled back in and even built up a six-point lead. But the Vols’ efforts didn’t matter after Florida went on a 13-0 run late in the second half to put the game out of reach.
“They played good basketball and we gave them a chance to start believing in what they were doing and they executed,” Barnes said.
Offense flattens out
Less than a week after one of its best offensive performances of the season, Tennessee’s offense couldn’t get anything going, shooting 27% from the field and 20% from deep.
“We need some guys to be aggressive and do what we’ve asked them to do, in terms of taking the ball to the basket,” Barnes said.
Zakai Zeigler had 15 points and was the only Vol who had a good night offensively. Josiah-Jordan James shot 2-for-11, Santiago Vescovi shot 2-for-12 and Olivier Nkamhoua shot 4-for-13.
No team has frustrated the Vols like Florida did on Wednesday. Tennessee never seemed to find clean looks and couldn’t get any sort of ball movement going, getting just eight assists on the night. The Vols had just .83 points per possession.
“It goes back to execution, guys fighting for their space on the floor,” Barnes said. “We tried a lot of different things.”
The Gators also stifled Tennessee in the paint, blocking seven of the Vols’ shots.
Castleton gets whatever he wants
Colin Castleton was scoring at ease Wednesday night, racking up 20 points with most of them coming in the paint. The big man also got the line with ease, scoring eight points from the stripe.
“We wanted to play position on him and get some bigs from the outside and be ready to rotate the shooters off the scouting report, but our post defense wasn’t good,” Barnes said. “We gave him angles. His up-and-under moves, you can’t let him get to the rim. We let him get too close to the rim.”
