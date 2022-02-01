Tennessee improved to 12-0 at home after downing upset-minded Texas A&M 90-80 to improve to 15-6 (6-3 SEC) on the season.
Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler led the way with a team high 16 points and 7 assists. Chandler was one of five Vols to score in double digits joining Olivier Nkamhoua, Josiah-Jordan James, Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi
Tennessee has now won five of its last six games played against the Aggies, who lost their fifth straight in SEC play Tuesday evening.
The Vols thrived on the offensive end, making 50.9% of their shots from the floor against a Texas A&M defense that has performed as one of the best in the SEC.
“That’s what we’ve been wanting all year,” head coach Barnes said. “We’ve been talking on playing with force, playing with speed. We don’t want to come down and have to grind it out.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s 13th straight win at Thompson Boling Arena.
The Josiah-Jordan James game
Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. didn’t mince words when asked whether or not it should have been Josiah-Jordan James attempting the game-winning shot in Saturday night’s loss at Texas.
Despite shooting a face value of 27% from range on the year, James has been on fire in SEC play and was 3-for-6 from behind the arc heading into the last shot versus the Longhorns that sailed long and left as the final buzzer sounded.
“If he gets that shot again, I want him to take it a thousand times,” Bailey said Monday “He was open, he is a great shooter, and me and everyone else trust him to take that shot.”
James followed his missed game-winner on Saturday with a strong performance to start Tuesday evening. James scored the game’s first five points, adding another basket with the harm to up his total to 8 points in just seven minutes of play in the first half.
James came out just as hot in the second, blowing by Aggies defenders for a strong layup. The junior guard finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals in one of his best performances in a Tennessee uniform.
“I thought the way he got started offensively, it was one of his best games ever,” Barnes said. “…Jo always gives you a good floor game.”
“We need him playing like that.”
James was held out of the final 11 minutes of the first half after collecting his second personal foul. Barnes has shown favor towards benching players who accumulate two fouls in the first half to keep them for key moments in the later stages of the game.
Vols outlast late Aggie surge
Tennessee saw a 14-point lead in the second half dwindle to a 60-59 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.
The Aggies have kept it close with top talents in the SEC this season, taking it down to the wire against No. 5 Kentucky and No. 25 LSU. Despite having now lost five straight, the Aggies have shown they have what it takes to compete with any team in one of the toughest conferences in the nation.
“Nothing in SEC basketball is easy,” James said. “It’s all tough."
Like Kentucky and LSU, Tennessee took over late to secure the win. The Vols found another gear, scoring 12 straight points in just under two minutes to create some much-needed separation.
Sophomore guard Justin Powell sparked the run by draining back-to-back triples, his first and only points of the game.
“Justin would play a lot more if he can shoot the ball when he is open,” Barnes said. “…Those were two really big threes that he hit, because they had got it down to (within) two or three, those were big.”
Powell is currently third place in three-point percentage in conference play this season, having made 10-of-23 of his shots from range. Santiago Vescovi, having made 33-of-72, ranks second behind Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell.
Vols remain perfect at home
Tennessee basketball has been operating at a completely different level on its home court this season. The Vols are beating opponents by an average of 21.5 points per game in their 12 games in Knoxville.
Tennessee is one of 31 teams that has not yet lost a game at home this season as of Tuesday night. Of those 31, only five schools – Providence, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and North Carolina – have won more or the same number of games as Tennessee at home.
Being able to bounce back at a familiar venue after struggling to produce Saturday evening at Texas was key for players such as James, who noted the importance of learning from losses, all of which have come on road or neutral sites.
Tennessee is just 3-6 away from Thompson-Boling Arena.
“You can always learn something from each game, especially the losses,” James said. “We can learn from this game tonight as well, we turned the ball over 17 times. I think that we do a good job of bouncing back, we don’t hold our heads, coach doesn’t let us get too down on ourselves.”
“The guys in that locker room, they’re just hungry for more. When we lose, it leaves a bad taste in our mouth and we’re just prepared to work and showcase what we’ve gotten better at the next time.”