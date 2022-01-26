Tennessee exorcised its demons in Wednesday night’s 78-71 comeback win over Florida.
Tennessee saw several stretches of zero points last over five minutes in length – a trait Tennessee basketball has developed over the weeks this season – but instead deviated from the norm to take control in the final minutes.
The fireworks started with an outlet pass from Justin Powell to Santiago Vescovi, who crossed over and drove to the basket with his left hand before finishing a reverse layup with his right.
Thompson-Boling Arena exploded – the junior guard had just given Tennessee its first lead since the early stages of the first half.
It was a long, uphill battle just to get to that point, but the Vols weren’t daunted by the task in front of them. Tennessee never surrendered the lead the rest of the way and improved to 14-5 (5-3 SEC) when the final horn sounded.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s seventh win in the past eight matches against Florida.
Game of runs
Zakai Zeigler entered the game in the middle of a 15-0 run from the Gators. The latest score by the Vols was a Kennedy Chandler layup on a fastbreak at the 17:07 mark.
The crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena was growing beyond restless.
Zeigler was unbothered. The freshman guard rose up and splashed a three to end the drought that had lasted just over six minutes.
The first act of the Zakai Zeigler Show wasn’t over just yet, though. The following possession, Zeigler banked in another three before blocking a Tyree Appleby floater on the ensuing play. Kennedy Chandler hit a three of his own in transition and the Vols were suddenly within four.
It didn’t amount to much – not immediately, at least. The Gators responded a few minutes later with a 10-0 run of their own, marking three straight runs of 10 points or more within the first 15 minutes of the first half.
During the first run of the game by the Gators, Tennessee gave up 7 turnovers in a row with 0 attempted shots.
“We went five minutes without shooting the ball,” Barnes said. “…the way we turned it over, we can’t do it. It came from guys we counted on to handle the ball but to win a game after five minutes of not attempting a field goal is tough to do.”
That’s been a nagging issue with this Tennessee team. The Vols have a habit of going five minutes or more without scoring.
But Wednesday night was different. Tennessee mustered enough to overcome the droughts rather than remain defined by them.
“Our guys stayed in there,” Barnes said. “We were 9-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, handled the special situations on the baseline very well.”
Fireworks after the show
Florida guard Tyree Appleby and other Gators got into it with players and the Tennessee student section when all was said and done Wednesday evening.
It started when a Florida player made a comment about Zeigler's height – 5-foot-9 – and ended with Vols fans and players doing the Gator Chomp as Florida exited the court.
As with all rivalry games, the latest installment of Tennessee-Florida was chippy to say the least. The Vols have developed a bit of a reputation for not being afraid to get in someone’s face, which is told by the multiple technical fouls called on the floor.
It’s not just from Wednesday night – The Vols have had a few altercations with opposing teams in their recent three-game win streak, namely instances versus Vanderbilt and pregame against LSU.
Zeigler has a theory for what changed from the start of the season until now.
“I think it’s just us winning and other teams the fire coming out,” Zeigler said. “I hate losing too. My teammates hate losing so I can understand that fire. I think it just comes down to us winning the basketball game.”
There’s a fine line between passion and unsportsmanlike for Barnes.
“We’re going to have a class program,” Barnes said. “There’s sometimes you just gotta move on. I get it, believe me I played the game once so I get it, I do. But we’re going to do things in a class way.”
“Do I want to play with emotion and fire? Absolutely, but we’re not going to get technical fouls, we don’t need it.”
Another star night for Tennessee guards.
Tennessee’s backcourt is becoming one of the more reliable units in the SEC as of late.
Vescovi led the way Wednesday night, tying a career-high with 23 points while also grabbing 3 rebounds and posting 4 assists.
It goes without saying that Vescovi is the most consistent player for Tennessee. Despite drawing tougher coverage, never has his ability to score when it matters been in question.
“They do come after him,” Barnes said. “I told him, ‘That is the ultimate compliment you can get. The more they do that, the better you’re going to become as a player.’”
“One, he’s a very intelligent player. He works hard, any and everything he can control, he’s going to control. Extremely effective moving without the ball. Forget scoring the points he scored, he created them.”
Vescovi and Josiah Jordan-James caught Barnes’ eye against the Gators. James finished just shy of a double-double with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.
“(Vescovi) and Josiah (Jordan-James) are really the glue to the team,” Barnes said. “Jo played a lot of minutes tonight. They’re totally locked in to the scouting report, we echo it in – they’re the ones that are coaching their teammates out there.”
“Both of those guys do so much that doesn’t show in a box score.”