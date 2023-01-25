Like many of its previous 16 wins this season, Tennessee’s defense was impenetrable, and it led to a dominating win.
Georgia took an early lead over the Vols, but Tennessee quickly snatched it away behind a 7-0 run. The Vols then went on a 9-0 run and held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half.
Tennessee then went on a 17-3 in the second half to put the Bulldogs out of the game.
Here are three takeaways from No. 5 Tennessee’s 70-41 win over Georgia.
Vols “kill shots” deem vital
Tennessee has become reliant on what have been coined “kill shots,” or runs of 10 or more while holding the other team scoreless.
In fact, the Vols have had 21 kill shots, including two on Wednesday. That number is the fourth most nationally.
Head coach Rick Barnes credits the kill shots to the team’s ball movement. Tennessee had 19 assists on Wednesday.
“Offensively, when we’re moving the ball, sharing the ball, that’s when we play our best basketball,” Barnes said.
For the players, the kill shots are confidence boosters. Seeing the other team drained during a big run is fuel on the other end of the floor.
“When we see teams get down it just boosts our confidence and makes us get even more confident on offense,” Zakai Zeigler said.
Defense dominates
Holding teams under 50 has become a theme for the Vols.
Georgia scored just 41 points Wednesday in another display of Tennessee’s stifling defense.
The Bulldogs also turned the ball over 20 times compared to just nine turnovers from the Vols. Tennessee capitalized on its strong defense, scoring 25 points off turnovers.
The Vols have the No. 1 defense according to KenPom and are currently on track for a historical year defensively, but Barnes is still looking for improvement from his defense. He said that he still sees areas where Tennessee can get better.
Vols share the love
Despite the 29-point win, only two Vols were in double digits on Wednesday night.
Zeigler had a game-high 11, and all but one Vol that played scored.
“Everybody goes into the game thinking ‘what can I do to win’ and not ‘what can I do to score 20 points,’ And tonight was the perfect night to show that,” Zeigler said.
Freshman big Tobe Awaka had 10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the line. He’s already established himself as an elite rebounder, but Awaka showed flashes as an offensive threat on Wednesday.
“Everything he does, he does with a purpose,” Barnes said. “He wants to be good.”
Players like Awaka have had the chance to play big minutes this season and its led to a lot of early development. It is part of Barnes plan to ensure his players are ready for any moment if they are needed.
“I want them all, when they go out there, to be comfortable,” Barnes said.
Now Tennessee looks to carry its momentum into Saturday, when it takes on No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols lost to the Longhorns on the road last season.
