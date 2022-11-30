Four Vols were in double digits as No. 13 Tennessee coasted to a 76-40 win over McNeese State, but it was Tennessee’s defense that shined on Wednesday.
Tennessee forced 24 turnovers and held the Cowboys to 28% from the field and just 11% from deep in yet another defensive display.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ fifth consecutive win.
Tone-setting first half
Tennessee’s defense wasn’t just good in the first half, it was impenetrable.
“We wanted to be aggressive, we wanted to run, we wanted to push the tempo, we wanted to play quicker,” head coach Rick Barnes said.
The Cowboys had 13 turnovers and made just six shots in the first half as they scored just 14 points in the first half.
Tennessee blocked six shots in the first half with big man Jonas Aidoo blocking four of them himself. Barnes has described Aidoo as a “fix it” player, and he was exactly that on Wednesday. Tennessee turned the ball over and McNeese had an easy layup, but Aidoo got a chase down block to prevent the basket.
“I know I’m good at that, so that’s what I’m going to try and bring to the team,” Aidoo said.
“If you go here, you’ve got to love playing defense.”
The quote from Aidoo sums up Tennessee basketball so far this season. No matter the opponent or the score, Tennessee doesn’t let up on defense.
When the offense isn’t clicking, like in the first half of Wednesday’s game, Tennessee can rely on its defense to guide it.
“The one thing we did, we didn’t let the fact that we weren’t good on offense in the first half affect our defense,” Barnes said. “I thought our effort on defense was good throughout for the most part.”
That defensive-first focus also translates to the offensive end. Tennessee had 30 points off turnovers against the Cowboys.
The Vols’ freshmen and younger players are learning quickly that a Barnes-coached team is going to play good defense, and they are embracing it.
“He holds everybody to that high standard on the defensive end,” freshman Julian Phillips said.
Second half brings better offense
Tennessee scored 46 points in the second half after putting up just 30 points in the first half. The 46 points also came on an efficient 50% from the field and 47% from deep.
McNeese brough out a 1-3-1 zone in the first half that through the Vols off, but they came out with a quicker pace that allowed them to find the rim easier in the second half.
“The second half we started playing the pace we talked about we wanted to play with in the beginning,” Barnes said.
But even in the offensive struggles in the first half, Barnes’s team still managed to cruise past the Cowboys. That comes from learning how to impact the game when the shots aren’t falling.
“We’re still trying to get this team to fully understand the roles,” Barnes said. “It’s a defensive mentality that we have to have. We struggled to score tonight, we have to give them credit for that. I don’t think it was so much struggling to score as it was the decisions.”
