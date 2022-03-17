INDIANAPOLIS – No. 3 seed Tennessee couldn’t miss Thursday afternoon in its 88-56 win over No. 14 seed Longwood.
The Vols shot a blistering 60% from the field, spreading the court to make it difficult for the Lancers’ one-dimensional defense. Nearly half of Tennessee’s points – 42 – came from beyond the 3-point arc.
Five Vols – John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler – scored in double figures, led by a 3-point barrage from Vescovi. The junior guard finished with a team-high 18 points, 7 assists and 4 steals in 29 minutes of action.
With the win, the Vols move on to the second round against 11-seeded Michigan, which downed Colorado State 75-63 in the first round preceding Tennessee’s win over the Lancers. The game, which tips Saturday, will be the Vols’ third NCAA Tournament matchup with the Wolverines in the past 11 seasons.
The Vols lost both of their previous affairs against the Wolverines this past decade, dropping in the first round in 2011 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2014.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s first round victory over Longwood.
Record-setting first half previews offensive masterclass
The Vols walked into a lion’s den in mid-January against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats put on an offensive clinic, making 38-of-56 field goals – good enough for just under 68% on the day – on the afternoon to torch the Vols, 107-79. It was, by far, Tennessee’s most lopsided loss of the season.
And while the Vols surely had their share of struggles on the defensive end, the story was more about Kentucky’s lights out shooting than Tennessee’s poor team effort. The Vols, in a 28-point loss, shot a fair 53.4% from the field.
It was Tennessee who got to play that role at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday. They would have beaten any team in the country with a herculean effort, one that saw the Vols drop their most points in a first half this season with 54.
That trend continued in the second half. After shooting 66.7% from the field in the first half, Tennessee drained 13-of-25 second half shots to finish shooting 60% from the field.
Tennessee has been at its best this season leaning on its defense to create on the offensive end. The Vols turned 13 steals and 16 turnovers into 22 points on the other end.
Vescovi leads blazing effort from downtown, notches 100th 3-pointer of the season
Santiago Vescovi was a walking bucket against the Lancers, scoring all 18 of his points from range on 6-of-8 shooting.
Vescovi aided in Tennessee’s unflappable launch from a semi-close affair to a blowout at the end of the first half, draining four straight 3-point attempts to give the Vols a commanding 17-point lead.
And the Vols’ lead had nowhere to go but up. By halftime, Tennessee was up 25. Five minutes into the second half, that lead had ballooned to 33.
Vescovi led the way, but Tennessee as a whole couldn’t miss from beyond the 3-point arc during that stretch, making 13 of 14 made on the afternoon between the 5 minute mark in the first half to the 5 minute mark in the second. The Vols’ 14 made 3’s on the afternoon, spearheaded by a Tennessee NCAA Tournament record-tying six 3-pointer performance from Vescovi, broke the Vols’ previous NCAAT 3-point percentage record of 51.9% set against Long Beach State in 2007.
And when all was said and done, Vescovi became just the second Vols player to make 100 3-pointers in a single season, alongside Chris Lofton.
“On offense we were just trying to get the right shot every time, so I wasn’t really worried about myself,” Vescovi said. “But then the shots came, so I had to take them.”
All this comes against a Lancers unit whose efficiency on defense is anchored in perimeter play – teams had only shot 32% from deep against Longwood this season. Tennessee shattered that number, though, draining 58% of its 3’s on the afternoon. Fourteen triples is the second most Longwood has allowed all season.
The Vols are on fire heading into the second round against Michigan, too. Tennessee will take on Michigan having made 50% of their 3-pointers in the past five games.
Prolonging this hot-streak is crucial to Tennessee’s chase for its first Final Four in school history.
And Vescovi is a major reason why. The junior guard was the best deep shooter in SEC play this season, making 57 3-pointers at a 44.5% clip. Vescovi has hit two or more triples in the last four games.
Fulkerson wipes off the dust
Josiah-Jordan James turned and drained a midrange pullup for the first bucket of the game for either team.
The Vols didn’t score for another three minutes afterwards, leaning on their defense to keep a 2-0 lead. The Lancers’ talented group of guards were able to keep James, Vescovi and Chandler at bay on the perimeter.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes substituted Uros Plavsic out for Fulkerson after the slow start, instead rolling with Fulkerson. And at that point, the Lancers might as well have left the building early.
Fulkerson wasted no time, scoring 10 straight points on 5-of-6 shooting to carry the Vols through the midway point of the first half. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Vols were up 54-29.
“Fulky got some good space in there, got some good assists from his teammate,” Barnes said. “I told him, defensively, when we start switching those guys. Fulky definitely was locked in and ready to play.”
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had a good game down low as well. The freshman forward provided good relief for Fulkerson after his 10 straight points, scoring 7 points and nabbing 4 rebounds.
What was most important for Tennessee was that Huntley-Hatfield and Fulkerson were not liabilities on the defensive end Thursday. Spreading the floor created problems for the Longwood backcourt against a superior Tennessee backcourt, and it was the frontcourt’s efficacy that put that in motion.
“I thought our big guys did a really good job today,” Barnes said. “We try to be the best we can be defensively every night, and do I think we can get better? I think this time of year you’ve got to always think you can get better.”