No. 6 Tennessee lost to Vanderbilt 66-65 on a 3-point shot at the buzzer, continuing what has been a frustrating few weeks for the Vols.
It was easily Tennessee’s worst loss of the season and a performance that won’t get the Vols far in March.
Here are four takeaways from the Vols’ third SEC loss.
Vols allowed Dores to get hot from deep
Tennessee got torched from deep by Vanderbilt.
The Commodores drained 10 threes, shooting an efficient 40% from beyond. The hot shooting night from Vanderbilt was exactly what it needed, and it is what allowed the Commodores to stay in the game.
Vanderbilt started the game 6-for-10, allowing the Dores to deflate the Vols early.
Vanderbilt’s 10 threes is a season-high allowed by the Vols.
Tyreke Key gets out of slump
Tyreke Key’s performance is one of the only good takeaways for the Vols.
Key has been in a slump over the last few weeks after establishing himself as a consistent scorer early this season. He broke that slump on Wednesday, scoring 14 points on an efficient 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep.
Julian Phillips makes freshman mistake
Up two with less than 20 seconds to go, Julian Phillips passed up a wide-open dunk in favor of drawing a foul. On the next play, Santiago Vescovi was fouled, and he missed the first free throw in a one-and-one situation, setting up a Vanderbilt’s game-winning shot.
Phillips should have taken the easy shot to avoid having to let the game come down to free throws. It was surely a learning moment for the young forward.
Jerry Stackhouse draws perfect play, finally gets win
It has been a frustrating few years for Jerry Stackhouse when it comes to play Tennessee.
Since joining Vanderbilt in 2019, Stackhouse has come up short against Tennessee in every meeting. Stackhouse could almost taste a win in Vanderbilt’s last meeting with Tennessee in January, but the Vols snuck away with a win.
When he was drawing up a final play on Wednesday, he was going to make sure he finally got a win over the Vols.
Ezra Monjon caught the inbound pass and drove in, getting Santiago Vescovi to bite and come in to help on defense. Ezra then kicked the ball out to Tyrin Lawrence, who was wide open in the corner. Lawrence set up his shot and drained it as time expired, and Stackhouse’s play was a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.