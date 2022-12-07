No. 7 Tennessee (8-1) got one more confidence boost in the form of an 84-49 win over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night before a litmus test against Maryland in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.
The Vols followed up an ugly first half with a second-half surge and Tennessee coasted to a win.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Eastern Kentucky defense forces slow start
Eastern Kentucky's press gave Tennessee issues early on in the game. The Vols had 10 turnovers in the first half with two coming in the backcourt. Tennessee also had to call a timeout to avoid a 5-second call.
It was the first time this season Tennessee had an intense press and it caught the Vols off guard.
“They definitely played a different style than probably any team we’ve played at this point in the season," freshman forward Julian Phillips said.
The press led to a slow start for Tennessee, but the Vols still were able to come out of the second half leading by 11 because of their own strong defense.
“We pride ourselves on defense," guard Tyreke Key said. "We know that if the shots don’t go we still have to defend at a high level.”
Tennessee is going to see a lot more presses this season. Tonight was just a preview of what some of the teams will bring later down the road in conference play, and it was a chance to get accumulated to the intense defense.
"You got to be able to handle that," head coach Rick Barnes said. "It’s important to get that, because we’re going to see it again.”
Key gets aggressive
Barnes said after Sundays win that he wanted to see more aggressiveness from Key on offense, and he got it on Wednesday.
Key had 17 points with 12 of those coming in the second half. He took 10 shots and got to the line four times, a big step in the right direction after missing a year and a half of basketball.
“It’s kind of early in the process for me still," Key said. "I didn’t play last year, obviously I’m in a new role. I’m taking steps everyday and getting better at that.”
Phillips continues efficient play
Julian Phillips has taken very little time getting adjusted to the college level.
The freshman has hit double digit scoring several times already this season and recorded his first double-double Wednesday night, scoring 16 points and bringing in 10 rebounds.
“If you look at where he is after where we are right now, I’m not sure if there’s been a more effective freshman in college basketball," Barnes said. "I don’t know if anyone’s affected their team the way that he’s affected ours.”
Barnes believes Phillips is no where near his ceiling, however. Phillips has shown flashes of having a great shot, it's just a matter of getting it fine tuned.
“He’s just going to get so much better. He’s so efficient," Barnes said. "He’s a better free throw shooter than he’s shooting right now. He’s learning the pace of the game.”
