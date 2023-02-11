Missouri’s Deandre Gholston dribbled through the Tennessee press down by two, crossed half court, threw up a prayer on the run and drained it.
Once again, the Vols lost by a point in heartbreaking fashion 86-85.
“We're all disappointed that we lost. But there’s a lot of basketball left to play, and I think we're going to get it going,” head coach Rick Barnes said.” I certainly hope so. We need it now to get going at the right time but a lot of teams have gone through it this year. It hit us here at a time when you don't want it to but we'll grow from it.”
Despite the loss, the Vols still fought back from 17 down despite a red-hot shooting night from the Tigers.
Here are a few takeaways from Tennessee’s loss to Missouri.
Vols stumble in clutch time again
For the second straight game, the Vols lose at the buzzer. For the second straight game, the Vols can’t put away their opponent even with all the momentum. For the second straight game, Santiago Vescovi fails to hit a free throw to put the game on ice.
“We all hurt for Santi. I mean he's hurting and I really hurt for him because he knows he had a chance two games in a row to put the game on ice,” Barnes said. “He's won a lot of games for us and I hate it for him. I'll be honest, I do because where we are today and where we’ve been, he's had a lot to do with it.”
After a long fight to get back in the game, the Vols found themselves in control late, leading 76-70 with four minutes left and all of the momentum. However, missed shots and ill-advised fouls allowed the Tigers to score five straight from the line.
The Vols struggled to close out the game the rest of the way, setting up a chance for Missouri on the final possession.
Tyreke Key leads second half explosion
In a game with such glaring negatives, the Vols can still find hope in the positives.
Nothing seemed to be going right, and the Vols were on the ropes and trailed by 17 early in the second half. Missouri couldn’t miss, and the Vols couldn’t match.
Tennessee needed a spark, and Tyreke Key delivered with 21 of his 23 points coming in the second half.
“I think just coming out and I know what we needed kind of a spark. It’s just being more aggressive,” Key said. “So I've been working on it the past couple of days in practice and gaining more confidence.”
Down 14, Key scored 10 out of the Vols next 11 points to put the deficit at six. The Tigers responded with two straight baskets to extend the lead back to 10, but Key went to work once again and went on an 8-0 run by himself to set up a 15-0 run from the Vols.
Missouri was lights out from the field all night
Some nights, everything is going in no matter what is thrown up. Tonight was one of those nights for the Tigers.
By no means was it the Vols best defensive night, but they were able to get a hand up for nearly every shot, but it didn’t matter. Contested look after contested look
It felt like within five seconds of each Tennessee score, Mizzou had already hit a three.
“I mean they banked one in early and it's not like we lost them too many times,” Barnes said. “That's what they do and again, they shot the ball extremely well. And we were going to run into teams like that.”
The Tigers went 51% from the field in the first half and 8-16 from three. Most teams cool off after halftime, but Missouri shot even better in the second half. The Tigers shot 54% from the field and 6-10 from three in the second half.
The Vols were still able to recover, but Gholston’s final shot was a fitting end to the type of night the Tigers had.
I believe in these guys — I do, and I've been doing this long enough to know that you hit some spells like this and as quickly as we got in it we can get out of it,” Barnes said. “I think once we do get out of it, which I know we will. We're gonna get going and trend in the way that we need to and be where we want to be when it's all said and done.”
