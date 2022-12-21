The No. 8 Vols bounced back from Saturday’s loss to No. 5 Arizona with a 86-44 win over Austin Peay, marking the end of non-conference play.
From start to finish, the Vols were efficient and dominant.
“I thought the tempo was good. I thought we were efficient. I thought we were locked in to each other. I do think our guards are getting better at getting the ball to our post players. And our post players, I think, are doing a better job of going to meet the ball, as opposed to just waiting for it to get there.
Here are some takeaways from the Vols win.
Frontcourt dominance
The Vols frontcourt continued to be a strength and seems to keep getting better. Tennessee showed what the physicality level is like in Power-5 basketball, scoring their first 24 points in the paint along with 10 offensive rebounds in the first 11 minutes of action.
Olivier Nkamhoua led the way, matching a season high 20 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds on 9-11 shooting. His first six points came on the same shot, a turnaround jumper that he is beginning to excel at as the season goes on. Nkamhoua put an exclamation point on his performance with a poster in the second half.
Jonas Aidoo was a force in one of his best performances of the season. He was able to keep up his rebounding and defense while showing some skill on the offensive end, recording a near double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
When pairing those two performances with solid outings from Tobe Awaka and Julian Phillips’ in the second half, things are looking very good with this group moving forward.
Vescovi heat check
When Santiago Vescovi is hot, he is one of the best shooters in the country. He went on a tear in the first half, accounting for 12 points on 4-4 shooting — all from behind the arc. He finished with 18, hitting all five of his three-point attempts.
Once Vescovi knocks his first shot, he can’t be stopped. Sometimes it might take five or more shots for that to happen.
Not on Wednesday.
Vescovi shot and hit his first attempt at the 8:47 mark in the first half. By the final minute, he had all of his first half points. Just after his first, he dribbled just past half court and pulled up, draining the deep three over the outstretched hand of the Austin Peay defender.
Vescovi has struggled to find his shot since coming back from a shoulder injury, and tonight showed what he is capable of doing.
“If you’re a shooter, confidence is one of the things you can’t lose,” Vescovi said. “That’s one of the most important things. I think confidence wise I’ve been good. I’ve never lost confidence. I know what I can do shooting wise.”
Tennessee enters SEC play on a good note
Yes, the Vols are supposed to win these types of games, but like Rick Barnes has said in the past, they both won and outplayed their opponent.
The only time this game was close was at the tip. Apart from a few moments of lapses, the Vols won every facet of the game — shooting, rebounding, defense and overall hustle.
The schedule will only get harder with each passing game, but if the Vols can continue to win the small battles within each game, then the Vols are in good shape.
The Vols look to use their lessons from non-conference play to fuel another SEC tournament run and potential SEC regular season title.
“I thought tonight overall might have been our most complete,” Barnes said. “If we can just find a way to really just lock in and guard, we’ll find a way to manufacture some points. I’ve said it before, when you’re making shots, there’s a lot of teams that can win any night when you’re making shots. We shot the ball well. We ended up (56% from the floor) and that will win you a lot of games. (We shot 44% from three) and that’s a pretty good night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.