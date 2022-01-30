The No. 18 Tennessee men’s basketball team rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit but ultimately fell short of a comeback, as Texas held on to win 52-51 Saturday night in the Frank Erwin Center in Rick Barnes’ return to Austin.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ fourth road loss of the season.
Nearly a comeback
The Vols trailed Texas by 17 points at the 7:29 media timeout in the second half, Texas’ largest lead of the night. Tennessee had been outscored 22-7 in the half up to that point and made 2-of-17 field goals. No one could have drawn up a worse return to Texas for Barnes and the Vols.
The Vols, however, did not quit, and they rattled off a 16-0 run to tie the game at 51-51 with 1:23 remaining. Zakai Zeigler had 7 points over that stretc, and Josiah-Jordan James had a pair of threes.
Victor Bailey Jr., a senior from Austin, Texas, had the most critical make of all, scoring a putback layup that tied the game. Bailey had seen his playing time plummet to virtually nothing since scoring 14 points against Presbyterian in November. Barnes remained confident in Bailey over that stretch, and could not have been happier that Bailey came through when they needed him.
“I think if we picked a most-liked guy on our team it would be VJ,” Barnes said. “His teammates love him to death, and for him, he made some huge plays here.”
Texas regained the lead at the free-throw line after James was called for a foul on Texas’ Timmy Allen. Down a point, Tennessee got the ball back and Barnes drew up a play for James to take the winning shot.
The Vols got the look they hoped for, but James missed what would have been the game-winning three.
“We take that shot 10 times out of 10, but I just didn’t make it,” James said.
Vescovi goes quiet
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi has been the Vols’ most consistent scorer over the past month, recording nine-straight games in double figure points, including a pair of 20+ point games. That consistency was nowhere to be seen Saturday.
Vescovi was held to 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting in the Vols’ loss, with an 0-for-5 mark from three-point range. The pressure that Vescovi sees on defense game in and game out finally caught up to him.
Since catching fire, Vescovi has been Tennessee’s most heavily-guarded over the past month, He has flourished in spite of that, liking, and even wanting to play a more physical game. Texas – the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation – proved to be too much for Vescovi.
“He had some shots,” Barnes said. “He should have shot the ball. I took him out and I said ‘Hey, if you’re not going to shoot the ball, you need to tell me.’ I said, ‘If you thought you were going to get wide-open looks, you’re not. You’ve been guarded like this all year.’”
Free-throw misses resurface
One of the Vols’ biggest shortcomings this season has been free-throw shooting, and the same problem came back to bite them once again. The Vols shot 8-for-16 at the free-throw line in the loss. Despite being in the bonus early in each half, they were unable to capitalize on the 19 fouls Texas committed.
“The free-throw line really hurt us tonight,” Barnes said. “We were 5-for-12, gosh. It’s the 1-and-1s, and they didn’t do a much better job. It wasn’t a very pretty display from the free-throw line from either one of us.”
The Vols looked like they had turned over a new leaf after their win on Wednesday in which they went 17-for-18 from the line with 17-straight makes, but they quickly reverted to old form.
Uros Plavsic went 2-for-6 from the charity stripe, Olivier Nkamhoua missed two, and Vescovi and John Fulkerson each missed one. Tennessee as a team missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on multiple occasions, all of which looms large in a one-point loss.
Considering that Tennessee outrebounded Texas and committed 7 fewer turnovers, free-throws remain one of the biggest points of concern for the Vols.
“From our vantage point, we have to get more consistent,” Barnes said. “We do have to do that. I told our team too, that we’ve played enough games now that we don’t need to learn any more lessons about how to play for 40 minutes on both ends of the court.”