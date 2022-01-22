The No. 24 Tennessee basketball team returned to Thompson-Boling Arena after a two-game road trip and took care of business at home, upsetting No. 13 LSU 64-50 to stay a perfect 10-0 at TBA.
Here are three takeaways as the Vols improved to 4-3 in SEC play (13-5 overall).
Vesco-three
Santiago Vescovi has been nothing but consistent for the Vols this season, averaging a team-high 14 points per game in 2021-22. For an unknown reason he could not identify, Vescovi elevates his game to another level whenever he plays LSU.
“To be honest, I really don’t know,” Vescovi said of his numbers against LSU. “I just think that tonight the whole team had a great game. We were all focused, the environment was really good. We really appreciate all the people coming to the game. They made it a heck of a night.”
Vescovi has torched LSU in his career, averaging 15 points per game against the Tigers. In his first ever game as a Vol, Vescovi put up 18 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting. Last year, the Uruguay native scored 13 points with three triples. And he paced the Vols with 14 points in their loss this season two weeks ago.
Vescovi was once again the Vols’ leading scorer against the Tigers, pacing the game with 16 points in 38 minutes. Vescovi was a menace from deep, drilling 5 threes at a 45% clip. His 5 triples were his most in a game since making 6 in the Vols’ season-opener against UT Martin on Nov. 9.
Uros brings the energy
Barnes challenged his frontcourt to step up after the Vols lost by 28 points to Kentucky in Rupp Arena, when the Vols’ starting forwards combined for 6 points and 0 rebounds. Barnes even went as far to changing his starting lineup, benching sixth-year senior John Fulkerson for Uros Plavsic.
After scoring 12 points Saturday night, Plavsic has averaged 12.5 points in two games since being given the starting nod – the Vols won both games. He has also totaled 13 rebounds over that span.
“I just do all the details my team needs me to do when I’m on the court, to bring that toughness, to bring physicality in our game,” Plavsic said. “Obviously, coach (Rick Barnes) wants me to do that, and I do what he wants me to do.”
Plavsic contributes to the Vols in more ways than the stat sheet. The 7-foot Serbian is a key part to the Vols’ emotion as a team. He is not afraid to get in his opponents’ faces and rattle them, but he also has the more important skill of knowing when to push it and when to step back.
“There is a line, but there’s a line you have to walk up to,” Tennessee’s head coach Barnes said. “You can’t let them think they’re going to win that part of the game every time. We talked about it, what we have to do, we’re going to do it the way we need to do it within the rules of the game. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to play aggressive.”
In the biggest sequence of the night with the Vols leading by 8, Plavsic had a critical block on an Tari Eason layup. Plavsic glared at Eason and had some words for him as they ran back down the court. That block led to a Zakai Zeigler three on the other end, kicking off a 11-0 run that gave the Vols much needed separation.
“His emotion, his energy has been a big shot in the arm for us. I think it helps the other players. He’s very authentic. There’s nothing phony about that,” Barnes said.
Revenge game
This game was more personal for the Vols than normal. They entered the night on a four-game losing streak to the Tigers, having dropped all their previous contests since beating Will Wade in his first season at LSU in 2017-18. Barnes and Co. got the last laugh, picking up their second win over Wade Saturday night.
During pregame warmups, both teams had to be separated from each other, setting the tone for the rest of the night. As both squads were walking off the court at halftime, they again had to be separated. Wade had words for the Vols, and each team was given a technical foul to start the second half.
“We knew they were going to bring the fight over here,” Plavsic said. “This is our house, we’ve got to protect it. That’s all we had in our mind tonight.”
The Vols did exactly that, holding LSU to a season-low 50 points on 38.9% shooting from the field with a 21.1% clip from deep, as the Tigers dropped their third-consecutive game.
“They wanted to win the fight and we wanted to win the basketball game,” Plavsic said. “And we did what we wanted to do. I think we did both, actually.”