Coming off its best performance of the season, No. 11 Tennessee blew an 11-point second half lead at Ole Miss, 52-50.
The Vols led for over 30 minutes but turnovers and scoring droughts sunk Tennessee in Oxford.
Here are three takeaways.
Bad finish to the first half
After Tennessee’s best shooting performance of the season in Saturday’s win over Kansas, the Vols came out firing, scoring 23 points in the first 9:43. The Vols were red hot from deep, hitting five of their first seven three-pointers to take a 23-15 lead.
However, Tennessee’s offense would falter for the remainder of the half, and game, allowing the Rebels to climb back into things before the intermission.
“We had a good rhythm with shooting,” Tennessee forward Yves Pons said. “We had good looks, we had a couple of good looks that just did not go in. On defense, I think we got some stops, but on offense, we had poor execution with our guards up top.”
Tennessee would score just five points in the final 10:17 of the half while shooting two-of-10 from the field and one-of-four from beyond the arc.
Luckily for Tennessee, its defense picked up the slack during the cold stretch. The Vols forced four turnovers and held Ole Miss to eight points in the same stretch, keeping its lead at five points at halftime.
UT survived the stretch, but the Vols missed a chance to put Ole Miss away. Tennessee wouldn’t get its offensive rhythm back and the Rebels had the confidence to make a second half run.
Turnovers lead to Vols’ collapse
Tennessee used the opening minutes of the second to push its lead to a game high 11 points with 15 minutes to go. The Vols seemed to be completely in control against a struggling offense before collapsing down the stretch.
Ole Miss threw a trapping 1-3-1 zone at Tennessee and the Vols’ guards struggled. UT turned it over seven times in the last 15 minutes, many of which led to easy baskets for an Ole Miss team struggling to score.
“The defense, the 1-3-1, the 2-3, it really messed us up,” Josiah Jordan James said. “We had some poor turnovers. A lot from me. Myself included, I had too many bad turnovers and that gave them confidence and we were stuck in mud and not aggressive enough.”
Tennessee’s shooting matched its ball handling, as the Vols went ice cold in the final 15 minutes of the game.
The Vols made just two of their final 13 shots including a 12:31 stretch without a made basket.
“We lost our aggressiveness,” Barnes said. “We talked about their changing defenses and what they’re going to do and how they do and how we wanted to have an attack mode. We got to where we were throwing the ball sideline-to-sideline, holding the ball, letting them trap on one side of the court to the other side of the court. We did not protect the ball the way we needed to.”
Despite a solid eight-of-14 combined shooting from the front court duo of Pons and Fulkerson, the Vols didn’t turn to their seniors down the stretch as they took just two combined shots in the final 13 minutes.
Free throws, rebounding and the little things
As bad as Tennessee was offensively, Ole Miss wasn’t much better, shooting 39% from the field compared to 36% from Tennessee.
The game was decided by the little things, Tuesday, and Tennessee didn’t do them well in a tight loss.
A game after shooting 16-of-17 at the free throw line, Tennessee left points on the table in bunches. The Vols shot just 10-of-16 from the charity stripe including missing the front end of the bonus twice.
“We had some horrific turnovers and when you add that with the fact that we missed some shots that I like to think that we can make around the rim and you add that with missing the front ends of one-and-ones and free throws it makes for a long night,” Barnes said.
Defensive rebounding has been a problem for Tennessee all season and it showed up again in Oxford. The Rebels tallied 10 offensive rebounds and eight second chance points with four coming in the final minutes as Tennessee tried to rally and regain the lead.
