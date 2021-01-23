Tennessee dropped its second game of the week after reaching its highest ranking of the 2020-21 season. The Vols were sloppy out the gates as No. 19 Missouri got revenge from its home loss to Tennessee last month with a 73-64 win.
“It’s a team that we really destroyed them in their home,” senior forward Yves Pons said. “Tonight, they came back knowing that and knew that they couldn’t let that happen again. That’s why they came out with a lot of energy and were willing to play hard against us.”
Some of the similar problems that plagued Tennessee is Tuesday’s loss at Florida showed up Saturday as the Vols fell to 4-3 in SEC play.
Here are three takeaways.
Turnovers cost Tennessee again
No one in the SEC takes care of the ball as well as Tennessee. The Vols' 10.6 turnovers per game is the lowest in the conference by nearly 2.5, but for the second straight game turnovers plagued Tennessee.
“You go back, the last two games we’ve turned the ball over 36 times,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “You can’t do that. You really can’t do it at home. I think you have to give your opponent some credit for that. I think when people are pressuring you that hard you have to be able to drive the ball to get them off you and we don’t have enough guys right now that are willing to go make that play.”
After a season high 18 turnovers at Florida Tuesday, the Vols continued the trend in a disastrous first 10 minutes.
Tennessee turned the ball over seven times before attempting its second shot from the field and 10 times in the first eight minutes of the game, allowing Missouri to open up a 15-5 lead.
The Vols were completely out of sorts with four different players committing turnovers. However, no one was worse than senior John Fulkerson who turned it over five times and committed two fouls in the first 8:50 before spending the rest of the first half on the bench.
Tennessee limited its turnovers to just one in the last 10 minutes of the first half and in turn were able to climb back in the game despite strong shooting from the Tigers.
However, the turnover issues returned in the second half. The Vols committed seven more turnovers to total 18 for the game, tied for the highest mark of the season.
“I am surprised by the turnovers,” Barnes said. “That’s all I can tell you. I’m shocked by it to be honest with you. We normally handle the ball. The last two games we’ve been pathetic taking care of the ball.”
Missouri’s offense exploits UT’s defense
Missouri entered Saturday’s matchup with the SEC’s ninth best offense (72.4 points per game) and the conference’s worst three-point shooting team (28%). The Tigers were a spectacular eight-of-19 from deep on their way to scoring 73 points, 20 more than they did in the first meeting.
Missouri was paced by a pair of verteran guards in Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith who were excellent in breaking down Tennessee’s perimeter defense.
No one had scored more than 20 points against Tennessee this season, but Pinson blew by that mark in a breeze, scoring 19 first half points on his way to a game high 27 on 10-of-14 shooting.
“The fact is Pinson controlled the game,” Barnes said. “He was terrific.”
“He was scoring from all over the place,” sophomore guard Davonte Gaines said. “He hit maybe three threes in the first half that got him going and we pushed up and he got to the basket a few times for some layups, got some fouls and free throws. He played a complete game. Made some shots and got going early. He really got us tonight.”
Smith wasn’t nearly as efficient, making just seven-of-18 shots but the senior added three tiples and 18 points, scoring 10 more points than the Tigers’ third leading scorer.
Tennessee’s Jaden Springer missed his second straight game and while his offensive production is clearly missed, his ability to stay in front of premier guards may have made a bigger impact.
Tigers out tough Tennessee
Since Cuonzo Martin’s time at Tennessee, the coach’s teams have prided themselves on bringing their hard hats and playing tough nosed basketball.
Missouri did just that Saturday, playing more physical and more tough than Tennessee in the upset win.
On top of Missouri being stronger with the basketball, turning it over just 11 times. The Tigers also dominated the glass and the paint.
Missouri outrebounded Tennessee 34-29, including grabbing 12 offensive rebounds, including three in the final minutes that helped ice the game.
In the paint, Missouri controlled the game, out scoring UT 28-20.
John Fulkerson’s two fouls in the first half made it difficult for Tennessee to defend the paint, especially against Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon.
Up Next
Tennessee will look to end its two game losing skid Tuesday night when they host Mississippi State to Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.