After a thrilling win in Lexington on Saturday, Tennessee returned to Thompson-Boling Arena for a battle with Georgia. Tennessee was without Yves Pons but still found a way to get the 89-81 win and start a winning streak.
Here are three takeaways.
Five-star feeling
In the absence of Pons in the lineup, Tennessee turned to its trio of five-star recruits to step up and pick up the slack, step up they did.
Against Kentucky, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson took over in the second half and put Tennessee on their back to secure the victory.
Springer finished with a career-high 23 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.
Johnson had a career-high 27 points, four rebounds and went an impressive nine for 11 from the free-throw line.
Josiah Jordan James wasn’t too shabby either as he had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The trio picked up right where they left off when they returned to play against the Bulldogs and as James made his return to the starting lineup in the absence of Pons.
Springer had a team-high and another career-high 30 points on 81% shooting from the floor along with a 75% average from the free throw and three-point line. He also had four rebounds, two assists and three steals during his display of dominance against the Bulldogs.
In his return to the starting lineup, James didn't disappoint. He scored 18 points on 62.5% shooting from the floor along with six rebounds in his start at the power forward position. James went 50% from behind the three-point line along with his two blocks and two steals.
“I think Josiah is the calming force for these young guys,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said of James. “ He's talking to the young guys a lot while the game is going on.”
Small ball works for Tennessee when James comes out and plays like this. Tennessee’s ability to play more of a run and gun game makes this team a much greater threat come tournament time.
“It makes it a lot easier, playing at a faster pace, ” Springer said. “We’re getting open shots.”
Johnson had 11 points on 45.5% shooting from the field along with two rebounds, three assists and a block.
The biggest play for Johnson tonight came with a monster dunk he threw down on Toumani Camara of Georgia.
“I’m still speechless, ” James said of Johnson’s dunk. “ I got nothing, man. Duh-duhduh, duh-duhduh. That’s gonna be on SportsCenter for a long time.”
The emergence of this trio in the Tennessee lineup has made them one of the most dynamic backcourts in the SEC.
Strong support play
Tennessee received important depth support from two likely suspects tonight against Georgia.
John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi both had huge impacts on the game. However, both made them in polar opposite ways.
After what many would categorize as a disappointing performance against Ole Miss and Kentucky, Fulkerson responded by getting back to what made home beloved on Rocky Top, out hustling his opponents.
Barnes and the coaching staff have challenged Fulkerson to affect the game in more ways than just scoring. Fulkerson did that against Georgia.
Fulkerson went two-for-three from the field for four points in 35 minutes. His impact came in hustle stats. Fulkerson had eight rebounds along with four assists and a block.
Vescovi had 19 points on 44% shooting from the field along with 42.9% from behind the three-point line. He also went eight-for-eight from the free-throw line and made some key free throws down the stretch of the game.
“I don't think much about me, ” Vescovi said. “I only think about the team. We're here to win and tonight we got the win.”
Sustained support from depth players will help Tennessee find success and the continued consistency that coach Barnes and the coaching staff are looking for.
Sloppy down the stretch
Tennessee had a 65-42 lead with 10:53 seconds left to go in the second half and while it was able to pull out the win, Tennessee didn’t make it easy on itself.
Georgia dominated offensively in the second half as it scored 55 points on 54.5% shooting from the field while shooting 21 of its 25 free throws in the second half and making 17 of them.
The Bulldogs were able to get 22 bench points in the second half compared to Tennessee’s four.
Tennessee had 11 second-half turnovers compared to Georgia’s seven which helped the Bulldogs get in transition and have 17 fast break points.
Tennessee had 17 total turnovers in the game with 14 of them coming from Vescovi, Springer and Johnson.
“There were a lot of good things tonight, ” Barnes said. “Guys played a lot of heavy minutes and maybe that had something to do with the second half. The turnovers from our guards were frustrating.”
Outside of the last eight to 10 minutes Tennessee played one of its most dominant games of the season and should’ve won by 15 to 20 points tonight.
If Tennessee can clean up some of the little errors and sloppy mistakes it will be able to put opponents like Georgia away early and not give them a chance to get back in the game which will make Tennessee a more complete team.
Up Next
Tennessee will have a quick turnaround with a 2 p.m. ET Saturday tipoff at LSU on ESPN.