Zakai Zeigler collected a pass from Justin Powell and sized up his shot. There was just over a minute remaining and Vanderbilt, which had trailed for most of the game, had just tied it up at 60-60 the sequence prior.
Zeigler fired and watched as his three rattled out of the rim and fell right into the hands of junior center Uros Plavsic.
A season ago, what happens next would be in question. The Arizona State transfer always had the potential to be a force down low, but translating his play to the court hadn’t come easy for the 7-footer.
Rather than stumble over his own feet, Plavsic left the past in the dust by laying the ball in the hoop in one swift, decisive move. Tennessee would hold their newfound lead and run away with it in the final seconds for a 68-60 win on the road.
Here are two takeaways from Tennessee’s ninth straight win over the Commodores.
Plavsic finds success in starting role
Plavsic earned his way into the starting lineup over John Fulkerson against Vanderbilt after head coach Rick Barnes vowed to, “Change the vibe” of the team following the Vols’ recent loss in Lexington to No. 12 Kentucky.
Fulkerson had one of his most forgettable evenings as a Vol against the Wildcats – the super senior forward was held scoreless without a rebound in 20 minutes of play.
Plavsic has started twice before this season – once in the opener against Tennessee Martin and again versus Alabama when Fulkerson and freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler were declared out after a pair of positive Covid-19 tests. There, Plavsic responded with a respectable 6 points and team high 9 rebounds.
The big man has done nothing but improve in that short span. His 13 points and 7 rebounds in 21 minutes of play solidified his best game of the year and perhaps his top performance as a Vol to date. When Tennessee needed him, Plavsic was there to deliver.
For Barnes, the ‘how’ question was an easy answer.
“It’s really simple,” Barnes said. “He has strictly bought in to the role that we need him to play.”
Plavsic has seen his minutes increase exponentially since transferring from Arizona State in 2019. The Serbia native is averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12 minutes of play per game this season.
“I think him getting to play more, that has helped him.” Barnes said. “He has really simplified his thought process on the offensive end.”
Solid defense extends Tennessee’s win streak over Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten Tennessee since February of 2017.
The Vols relied on 19 points off 21 turnovers to sway an otherwise evenly matched affair on the road in their ninth straight win over the Commodores. That defense was crucial considering Tennessee shot just 33.9% from the field on 19-of-56 shooting. Tennessee also struggled from deep as well, making just five of 23 triples attempted.
The Vols jumped from the No. 7 to No. 5 ranked defense after a suffocating performance that included 14 steals and 6 blocked shots. Zeigler and Chandler were pests on the defensive end, combining for 9 steals.
One of those steals stands high above the others. Zeigler was quick to make up for his missed three to take the lead late in the game, instantly getting into position to steal an inbounds pass and draw a frustration foul from Scotty Pippen Jr.
Tennessee had a four-point lead just a few moments later. All 11 of Zeigler’s points on the evening came at the free throw line.
“I love that man. Zakai came in here later than everybody, he had to adjust to something totally new to him,” Plavsic said. “Him being able to run this team at the point guard position, I think he is doing an amazing job.”
“He is fearless, and he’s gonna show that if he scores 20 or if he has zero points.”