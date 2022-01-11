Tennessee basketball evened up its SEC record at 2-2 Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, downing Frank Martin’s South Carolina Gamecocks, 66-46.
It was another uninspiring first half for Tennessee (11-4, 2-2 SEC), which leaned on its strong defense to limp into halftime with a lead before dominating the Gamecocks down the stretch.
Four Vols scored in double figures, led by Santiago Vescovi with 14 points. Josiah-Jordan James notched the second double-double of his career with 11 points and 12 rebounds, his first since scoring 10 points and nabbing 10 rebounds in a win against Kentucky last season.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s seventh win in the past five years against South Carolina.
Both teams struggle from the line in foul-heavy affair
Tennessee entered the game against South Carolina last in the SEC in both free throws attempted and made with 208 and 144, respectively.
Neither team did themselves any favors at the line Tuesday evening. The Vols and Gamecocks combined to fare 17-42 from the charity stripe, cementing both squads as the worst and second worst free throw shooting teams against SEC opponents four games into conference play.
Tennessee is shooting a dreadful 63% from the free throw line through four games of SEC play after a 11-25 performance against the Gamecocks.
“We talked about how we have to get to the line. We got there, we just couldn’t take advantage of it,” Barnes said. “We’re better than that.”
“… if we would have made just a decent percentage, we would have scored 70-something, 80 points but we didn’t.”
If the current trend of 66.5% from the line on the year holds, Tennessee will finish the season with its worst free throw percentage since 2008.
Tennessee’s woes from the line are out of the ordinary for teams under Rick Barnes, units that historically favor working into the paint and drawing fouls. At this point in the season, only 13.1% of Tennessee’s total scoring comes from free throws, down from 20.6 last season.
Only Zakai Zeigler, with 14-18 made free throws, is shooting above 75% from the charity stripe so far this season.
“The old adage in basketball is, ‘you just want to make more than the other team shoots,’” Barnes said. “…We’ve still got to get there.”
“… They’re not going to make them all, but we’ve got to continue to get there.”
Tennessee ups the intensity out of the break.
Thompson-Boling Arena was the loudest it had been all night after a Josiah-Jordan James three rattled in to give the Vols a 30-24 lead as time expired in the first half.
“Coming out of my hands, just watching the whole way through I had a really good feeling about it.” James said. ”Seeing the ball go through the net does something for me personally and for us as a team. Going into halftime hitting that shot was big.”
The newfound excitement from the crowd was warranted. The story was the same it had been for Tennessee basketball all season leading up to James’ three to end the first half – excellent defense complimented by a subpar offensive showing.
The shift in intensity was noticeable within the first couple minutes of the second half. The Vols shot nearly 46% from the field in the final 20 minutes on 33 shots compared to an even 40% from the field in the first half on 22 shots.
Tennessee did a good job giving itself more opportunities to score as the game progressed. A poor performance from the line in the first half was masked in the long run by 21 points off 23 turnovers, 10 of which were unforced.
Zeigler stays hot off the bench
Tennessee’s first three of the evening came 17 minutes and 54 seconds into the game.
The Vols were 0-5 from deep before freshman guard Zakai Zeigler nailed a triple from the right corner to put the Vols up 22-21.
Zeigler finished the night with 11 points, 4 assists and 4 steals. Defensively, there was little South Carolina could do through his man one-on-one.
Minutes after the game, Zeigler was asked if any matchup on the court worried him.
“Honestly, no,” Zeigler said. “I feel like I can be the best defender in the country.”
The freshman guard from the Bronx, New York doubled down on that statement a few minutes later.
“It’s just me and him, ‘who’s the better man,’ and I’m going to stop you,” Zeigler said. “That’s the mindset. Say I do get beat here and there, I know I’m playing with one of the best defensive teams in the country. The guys have my back, no matter what and I have their back no matter what.”
Zeigler is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season off the bench and has scored in every game this season all while averaging just under 19 minutes per game.