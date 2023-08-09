Tennessee basketball stayed busy in the summer, practicing and training for a trip to Italy to play three games. The 10-day trip wrapped up with the Vols winning all three contests.
The games give us a glimpse at a new roster, a roster that fits a different offensive style. Newcomers shined while veterans showed they have even improved as well.
The competition overseas was not the greatest. Tennessee defeated Lithuania U21 97-57 and 116-90. The Vols defeated A.S. Stella Azzurra 97-51 to wrap up the trip.
“I think for our team, it was definitely what we needed,” Jahmai Mashack said. “Just to go out there and play against somebody different than ourselves. But I think it was a challenge for us just to try to get the chemistry going, playing with each other instead of against each other everyday.”
Here are three takeaways from the Vols' European games.
Rick Barnes' transfers shine
It was a massive three games for some of the new faces on the roster. In particular, Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht shined.
The 6-foot-6 guard was brought in to add more 3-point shooting to the Vols. He did just in Italy. Knecht shot 18-for-34 from the field and 12-for-25 from beyond the arc.
“Dalton, every time the ball leaves his hand, it feels like it’s going in," assistant head coach Justin Gainey said. "When he gets good, open looks like he’s been getting, you feel good about it going in. He’s been doing a great job of finding those open spots and I think his teammates have been doing a great job of finding him and hitting him on time, on target.”
Knecht was still questionable on the defensive end. With the emphasis that head coach Rick Barnes and his staff put on defense, Knecht's struggles may keep him off the floor. But, there's a long time until the season comes.
Jordan Gainey, son of assistant coach Justin Gainey, also did well in the overseas games. The transfer from USC Upstate shot 13-for-33 from the field and 9-for-23 from beyond the arc. He also picked up seven assists and four steals overseas.
Unlike Knecht, Gainey's defense and skills at guard were showcased during the trip.
“He was really active on the ball at the point of attack using his length, getting his hands on balls, deflections, couple of steals," Justin Gainey said. "That’s what we need from that position, is at the point of attack, you have to be pesky, you have to be disruptive. I thought he came in and did a good job with that.”
Younger players showcase athleticism
It is no secret that DJ Jefferson can fly high and showcase his athleticism. The same can be said for Freddie Dilione.
Both guards took a redshirt year, choosing to buy into the system. Both guards now get their chance to shine on the court. That began in Italy.
Dilione shot 13-for-33 from the field and 3-for-13 from 3-point land. He also picked up 16 assists and seven steals. Jefferson shot 8-for-25 from the field and 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.
“I think they all played well,” Mashack said. “Obviously there’s still some stuff they’re trying to get used to, playing with this team, for these coaches, playing with some of these players. But I think they did a good job adjusting. As long as they stay confident, they stay aggressive, I think we’re going to be good with them. I think they’re going to have fun on this team.”
Dilione started two of the games, with Jefferson starting one. Zakai Zeigler isn't certain to be back for the beginning of the season, so Dilione and Jefferson must step up to fill his role when the regular season begins.
Contests offer the chance to build team chemistry
Anytime you add new players to the mix, team chemistry can become an issue. That is especially prevalent in a sport like basketball.
The Vols do have some veteran leadership returning in Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James. Vescovi shot 10-for-18 from beyond the arc and James impacted the game at every level.
They are proven player who now have to learn to play with transfers and younger guards. You also have to continue to play without Zeigler, who may not be ready from game one.
The trip also had Gainey acting as head coach during the contests. It gave Gainey valuable experience and the team confidence to operate without Barnes.
Defeating three teams by double-digits builds confidence, too.
"I want to thank coach Barnes for giving me the opportunity to step in and coach this team," Gainey said. "I appreciate the guys allowing me to coach them. My great staff — GP (Gregg Polinsky), Coach Lentz, Coach (Rod) Clark. Those guys do a great job and yeah, 3-0 is huge. It’s huge. Just add it to the resume.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.