After an unprecedented nine month offseason, multiple positive COVID-19 tests and five canceled games, Tennessee’s highly anticipated 2020-21 began as the twelfth ranked Vols topped Colorado, 56-47.
Tennessee jumped out to a 16-point lead before Colorado shifted to a 2-3 zone defense that had the Vols offense out of sync the rest of the game.
Here are three takeaways
Balanced scoring as backcourt leads way
With two senior, Wooden Award Watchlist members in the frontcourt most thought the Vols would lean on their bigs early in a strange pandemic ridden season.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday as the Vols used balanced scoring, led by the backcourt, to a season opening win.
John Fulkerson tied Santiago Vescovi for a team high 11 points, but the senior forward was in foul trouble all night, playing just 23 minutes. Fulkerson also wasn’t as efficient as he typically is, shooting just four-of-10 from the field.
The second half of the Vols’ veteran front court, Yves Pons, struggled mightily on the night, making just one-of-nine shots for two points. While Pons struggled to put the ball on the basket, the France native was excellent on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds including four on the offensive side.
“Yves struggled,” Barnes said. “He’s a senior and shouldn’t ever be tentative out there shooting the ball and he was a few times. Rebounding the ball, great job. Great job rebounding the ball.”
37 of Tennessee’s 56 points came from their backcourt with the three starting guards each scoring eight or more points.
Vescovi led the way with 11 points on three-of-four shooting from 3-point range. Victor Bailey Jr. and Josiah-Jordan James each added eight points with all of Bailey’s coming in the first half.
Barnes brought highly touted freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson off the bench and they both made impacts. Johnson sparked Tennessee on the defensive end while adding four points.
Springer played just nine minutes but hit two big threes as Colorado was making a second half push.
“I thought Jaden was good,” Barnes said. “He missed Friday’s workout, not feeling well. Then he came back and really affected the game.”
Zone defense gives Tennessee problems
Tennessee jumped out to a 26-10 lead in the first 12 plus minutes of the game, before Colorado switched to a 2-3 zone, something they rarely do under coach Tad Boyle.
The move paid dividends as the Vols would score just 30 points in the final 28 minutes, allowing for the Buffs to crawl back in the game.
“We lost our rhythm,” Barnes said. “We had some defensive breakdowns where we were in switching situations on one end, we turned the ball over a little bit, trying to do too much. They went zone and I don’t think that’s what Tad (Boyle) wants to do, but he was going to stay in it until we hurt it and we never really did.”
Colorado was able to cut Tennessee’s lead to seven points at half and all the way down to two points at the under 16 timeout in the second half.
Johnson helped spark a 5-0 run for Tennessee out of the timeout and the Buffs wouldn’t get back within four points.
Part of Tennessee’s zone offense problems revolved around John Fulkerson’s foul troubles and Yves Pons shooting struggles as Colorado allowed Tennessee to have open shots in the middle of the zone.
“We wanted to get the ball in the middle and that’s what we’ve always done,” Barnes said. “Once we started missing those shots we were really hesitant on shots we needed to take.”
Tennessee’s three-point shooting wasn’t a staple of the last season’s team but it was pivotal Tuesday as the Vols struggled to attack the defense inside.
“I think we need to be more aggressive against it,” Vescovi said of Tennessee’s issues against the zone defense. “I know we can be. It’s our first game. We knew there were some things we were going to struggle with, but we’ll work on it every day and get better at it.”
Vols defense suffocates Buffs
Barnes, players and assistant coach Mike Schwartz all raved about the Vols’ defensive potential this offseason and it was on full display in the season opening win.
Tennessee’s success started with slowing down Colorado guard McKinley Wright who entered the game averaging over 22 points a game.
“I was really proud of VJ (Bailey Jr.)” Barnes said. “He’s always been more of an offensive minded player, offense first. I thought he came out and did a really nice job to start the game on McKinley Wright who’s arguably one of the best players in the PAC-12 and one of the best players in the country. I thought VJ set a really good tone for our team by making him work.”
“We knew they had some talented guards, especially McKinley Wright,” Bailey said. “We just wanted to take it personal and make the matchup personal and put some pressure on their guards. We kind of new Mckinley Wright was the head of the snake and we kind of wanted to start with him and trickle down and we did a good job of handling that.”
Tennessee took away the snake’s head, holding McKinley Wright to eight points on eight shots and everything else followed for Tennessee’s defense.
Colorado shot just 33% from the field and 23% from 3-point range as the Buffaloes had more turnovers (23) than they did baskets (16).
Up Next
Tennessee will host Cincinnati to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Alternate Network.