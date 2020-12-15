Tennessee improved to 3-0 on the young season with a dominant, 79-39 win over Appalachian State. The Vols defense shut down the Mountaineers all game, forcing 18 turnovers as Tennessee's offense recorded a season high in points.
Here are three takeaways.
Tennessee suffocates the Mountaineers
We’re three games into Tennessee’s 2020-21 season and writing about Tennessee’s strong defense already feels over done, but the Vols' defense keeps impressing as they put together their third straight strong performance to open the season.
Tennessee’s defense took it up to a new notch Tuesday, holding Appalachian State to a season low 38 points, including only 13 points in the first half.
“It says a lot,” sophomore Josiah-Jordan James said. “How we prepare is how we play because if you watched us in practice, we defend each other really hard, really well. Being able to carry it over into a game against other guys, people we don’t know. It says a lot and says that we’re a really good defensive team with guys off the bench and guys starting because it doesn’t matter. There’s no let off.”
For the third straight game Tennessee took away its opponents top offensive option. For the Mountaineers, that option was their three point shooting. Tennessee completely took that away, holding Appalachian State to five-of-21 shooting from three point range, with two of those makes coming in the final two minutes of the game. The Mountaineers were also held without a triple in the first half.
Tennessee’s defense did whatever it wanted against Appalachian State, holding them to 28% shooting from the field while forcing 18 turnovers that led to 19 points.
“I would say it starts with the coaching,” Jaden Springer said of the Vols’ tough defense. “That’s something they’re really big on, energy, getting down on defense. Every possession really matters. That’s something they really force on us and we take that with pride.”
Keon Johnson, Santiago Vescovi, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson all recorded multiple steals with Johnson leading the group with four.
Springer’s game impresses
Jaden Springer played just nine minutes in last week’s opener against Colorado. Springer showed some of his offensive talent in that contest, hitting two second half three-pointers to help boost Tennessee to a win.
Springer took a step forward against Cincinnati, scoring 11 points with increased playing time. Against Appalachian State, Springer looked even better, scoring 12 points on six-of-eight shooting from the field.
“Jaden’s got a feel (for the game),” Barnes said. “He likes the way we like to play. We like to get that ball close to the rim. He’s got a great knack, a great feel there. He’s one of those guys that when he gets it in that midrange deep area you’re really sort of surprised when he misses it. He’s very strong. An excellent finisher at the rim.”
Springer was a point behind Tennessee’s leading scorer and did it on six less shots.
The former five star from North Carolina has shown a smooth, calm offensive approach with a great ability to get five to 10 feet from the basket, setting his feet well and finishing with or without contact.
“For me that’s nothing I really practice,” Springer said on finishing through contact. “I feel like ever since I was a little kid that was something I’d been able to do. Been able to absorb the contact and still really finish.”
Which, if any, of Tennessee’s guards could be a go to scorer was a question facing the preseason top 15 Vols. That question remains after three games but Springer seems to be developing into that guy and should only get better as he gets more accustomed to the college game.
Vols empty out bench
After facing two solid, NCAA Tournament bubble teams in the first week, Tennessee was able to dominate a lesser, Sun Belt, opponent.
In doing so, some Vols who had seen limited action got more reps in the blowout win. Rick Barnes was adamant on Monday that bench players would only earn playing time from strong practice time, but getting more guys playing time should certainly help Tennessee’s depth.
“I appreciate those guys, they work and are great teammates,” Barnes said. “They come in every day and are going to play hard. They got minutes, they did, but early in the year we’re still trying to figure out some things to get a rotation down. … I think you can tell by the response of their teammates how well they’re respected because they want to see them go in and do well. I thought those guys who hadn’t played and tonight being their first time, handled themselves well.”
Two Vols, Drew Pember and Davonte Gaines, played their first minutes of the season with Gaines scoring two points in eight minutes of playing time in the second half.
Uros Plavsic had only played a single minute entering Tuesday’s game but the redshirt sophomore earned five minutes off the bench scoring a singular point.
Through the first week and a half of the season, Olivier Nkamhoua has been the second Vols' post player off the bench, but has failed to consistently earn playing time and Barnes trust. The sophomore earned a season high eight minutes while scoring four points.
Developing Nkamhoua, or someone else that can play the four spot off the bench, is critically important for UT, especially in the next two weeks before SEC play begins.
Up Next
Tennessee will stay at home and face Tennessee Tech Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.