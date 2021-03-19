Tennessee came into its game against Oregon State riding the high off of its solid play in the SEC Tournament but failed to show up against the Beavers and rise to the occasion at the big dance which resulted in a 70-56 first-round loss.
Here are three takeaways.
Abysmal first half
In a game that could either be the start of a long tournament run or the end of its season, Tennessee put together its worst first half of the season against Oregon State.
Offensive inability was always going to be the thing that could hold Tennessee back from realizing its potential. In the first half, Tennessee fulfilled that expectation perfectly.
Tennessee shot just 25% from the field in the first half and an even worse 15% from behind the three-point line.
Jaden Springer led Tennessee in scoring with six points on three of seven shooting from the field.
Santiago Vescovi was able to give him support with five points on two-of-five shooting from the field with one made three-pointer.
“We came out and didn't do anything we practiced over the last few weeks, ” Josiah Jordan James said. “We were flustered”
For as bad as Tennessee was on offense, Oregon State was able to play at a high level.
Roman Silva led the way for the Beavers with 12 points on six-of-six shooting from the floor. He also had three rebounds.
Jarrod Lucas also brought a strong offensive game to the table as he had eight points on 50% shooting from the field along with four rebounds.
As a team, the Beavers shot 45% from the floor and 37.5% from behind the three-point line.
Oregon State was able to dominate Tennessee on the boards as they had 24 rebounds to Tennessee’s 16.
One of the reasons Tennessee struggled to rebound the ball outside of the absence of John Fulkerson was the foul trouble of Yves Pons.
Pons picked up two early fouls and only played 11 minutes in the first half. He had just one rebound and zero points at halftime.
“We have to get back to having an inside presence, the way we want to play, ” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said.
With its hot start and Tennessee’s lack of luster play, Oregon State was able to carry a 33-19 lead into the half.
No post depth
Even with Fulkerson in the regular season, Tennessee has been a team that has lacked depth in the post and against Oregon State, it was part of its downfall.
Fulkerson averaged nine points and five rebounds per game in 26 minutes per game.
Pons was the player expected to take over most of the responsibilities but someone off of the bench was going to have to step up to the plate and play valuable minutes even though they hadn’t for most of the season.
Between Olivier Nkamhoua, E.J. Anosike and Uros Plavsic no one played an average of more than eight minutes per game with Plavsic playing just an average of four minutes per game.
In the SEC tournament Plavsic was able to give Tennessee good minutes against Florida and Alabama but all season Tennessee failed to build any real depth and Oregon State made them pay.
In 20 combined minutes against the Beavers, Nkamhoua, Anosike and Plavsic combined for just four rebounds and one point.
Silva finished the game with 16 points on eight of eight shooting from the field along with four rebounds for the Beavers.
“We had no inside game, ” Barnes said. “It's hard to play this game when the ball isn't going in and you do not have an inside presence.”
Warith Alatishe would grab a team-high 10 rebounds for Oregon State and the Beavers would outbound Tennessee 40-33.
James was the one bright spot for Tennessee on the boards as he had 13 of Tennessee’s 33 rebounds.
No matter who comes back next year for Tennessee, it has to spend the offseason developing players who can play important minutes in the paint.
The big stage was a little to big
From the beginning of the game, Tennessee struggled to stop Oregon State and struggled, even more, to get going offensively.
“We just didn't have it, I am disappointed, ” Barnes said. “We came out and got totally out of character.”
Tennessee scored just 19 points in the first half and couldn’t rely on its defense to stop the Beavers who scored 33 points which were largely on the back of Silva.
Tennessee shot 33% from the field for the day and 20% from behind the three-point line.
Tennessee had only Springer shoot over 40% from the field during the game and the majority of his five made field goals came in the second half. Springer finished with 12 points.
Keon Johnson was able to get his game going in the second half as he finished with 14 points after just scoring two in the first half.
Victor Bailey and Vescovi who are Tennessee’s go-to three-point shooters went a combined four-for-17 from behind the three-point line in the game and we're never able to give the Vols the juice they needed to get a comeback going
Tennessee never could find a rhythm and killer inconvenient turnovers that have plagued Tennessee all season would keep them from once again making a comeback today.