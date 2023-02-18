The Vols lost to Kentucky for the second time this season, falling 66-54 in Rupp Arena.
Tennessee came out flat in the first half and could not overcome the deficit despite a respectable comeback effort.
“They gave us some chances, they did,” Rick Barnes said. “They opened the door for us and you know we pretty much had chances. We had a chance to come down and we missed rim shots.”
For the first time in the Barnes era at UT, the Vols have finished 0-2 to the Wildcats in the regular season.
Here are three takeaways from the loss.
First half woes
The three words to describe the Vols’ first half is ugly, ugly and ugly. Barnes mentioned a desire to lean on the inside out game before the matchup, but that was nowhere to be found along with any flow in the offense.
The defense got off to a solid start, but the offense’s inability to get anything going opend up the floodgates for the Kentucky offense in the latter half of the first.
The Vols opened the half just 1-for-7 from the field and finished a horrid 7-27 en route to a 19-point half.
Surprisingly, lockdown defender Jahmai Mashack seemed to be the only Vol to bring the energy on the offensive end with seven points, which led the team in the half.
“I’m confident and playing how I know I can play,” Mashack said. “I don’t think that it’s something that just happens. This is something that I work on every single day and I take pride in it.”
Despite Mashack’s efforts, the Vols still trailed 39-19 entering the locker room.
Second half redemption
Santiago Vescovi went scoreless in the first half, and it seemed to be another off night for the senior guard. However, he helped revive the Vols offense in the second half thanks to 15 points in the first eight minutes out of the locker room.
Mashack also continued his impressive offensive outing. Together, Vescovi and Mashack combined for 33 of the Vols 54 points on the night.
Unfortunately, outside of those two, there was not much offense to be found. While they combined for a solid 56% mark, the rest of the Vols lineup shot just 24%.
The Vols slowly chipped away at the deficit but Kentucky found ways to answer each and every time.
Struggles at the stripe
It isn’t easy, but teams can overcome slow starts and big deficits, and it seemed like the Vols were going to do so.
However, it is nearly impossible to lead a comeback if you don’t make the most out of trips to the line. The Vols trailed by 10 for the majority of the second half but missed 10 free throws on the night, including an 0-for-6 clip in the second half.
“You can’t miss that many free throws like we did in those situations,” Barnes said.
During the Vols three losses in four games to start February, the Vols' struggles at the free throw line were a big part. Tennessee simply cannot consistently leave points at the line like they have.
“I think free throw shooting can be a lot like putting in golf,” Barnes said. “You gotta have your routine to build confidence knowing that if you put your stroke on it, it’s gonna go in. I think that’s the key to it and not guys getting into their own head. It can be torture for us.”
