Everyone in attendance at Thompson-Boling Arena was left washing their eyes after No. 2 Tennessee took down No. 25 Auburn in a 46-43 slugfest.
In what was one of the worst games of the 2022-23 season for viewers, Rick Barnes is just proud of his group for getting back in the win column.
“I think when you win a game like this, there's no question both teams played as hard as they can play. Every possession was a grind.”
Here are a few takeaways from the Vols’ win.
Offensive struggles at Florida bleed into Saturday
When the buzzer sounded in Wednesday’s loss to Florida, the Vols had hit just 28% percent of their shots and failed to eclipse 30% in either half.
On the back of 2-15 from the field, the Vols couldn’t hit 30% in the first half yet again, finishing 29% on a 10-34 mark. Despite finding some success in the middle of the half, it was simply ugly overall.
Just a week removed from winning SEC Player of the Week honors and an impressive performance against Texas, Zakai Zeigler followed it up with some of the worst performances of his career. Against Florida, he finished 6-19 from the field. Tonight, he failed to hit a shot on 10 attempts — seven of which were from three.
Olivier Nkamhoua, the other hero from the Texas game, struggled mightily with a 4-16 performance. Even his trusty turnaround jumper wouldn’t fall.
Veterans making veteran plays when it matters most
In a game where nothing seems to be going right, you look to your most experienced players to come up with big plays. The Vols found those big plays in seniors Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.
It was far from his best game, but James kept the Vols afloat all night, with 15 points. Outside of a 1-7 night from three, he was 5-6 from inside the arc.
When his shots weren’t falling, James stayed active on the glass, adding a team and career-high 14 rebounds to his night
“That was what I was going to be called to do,” James said. “That was what my position needed. That's what my team needed for us to get a win.”
Vescovi scored just seven points on a 2-7 clip, but he hit the biggest shot of the night for Tennessee with under a minute to go.
After Auburn cut the lead to just two points, Vescovi caught the ball on the wing. The vols hadn’t hit a three all half, but the ball left his hand, he got fouled and the ball went through.
“To be honest, I didn't see a ball was already on the ground when he went in,” Vescovi said. “You can't think of that point to think that if you're missing, you're gonna stay confident. I'm talking to all of my teammates about taking any shot. I know they're confident in me. Even coach told me to just keep shooting. They're gonna fall at some point”
Success on the offensive glass
Just about the only thing that went right for Tennessee on offense was its effectiveness on the glass. Even with the nation’s second-best rebounder, Johni Broome, in the paint for Auburn, the Vols still came up with 15 offensive rebounds.
Tennessee finished with 10 second chance points to Auburn’s two, which was ultimately the difference in the game.
“A game like that shows a lot of character,” James said. “How do you respond to not making shots? I feel like we responded pretty well.”
